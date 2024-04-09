TE Prospect Considered Travis Kelce’s ‘True Understudy’ Visits Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are doing their due diligence ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. While the Chiefs have several pressing needs to address, insurance for the future is also a consideration.

The Chiefs hosted Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott for a pre-draft visit on Monday, April 8. Sinnott proudly shared a photo of the Chiefs’ practice facility on his Instagram Stories during the visit.

AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman wrote, “The Chiefs have done a lot of work on this tight end class thus far, which tells you they’re starting to think about life after Travis Kelce. At the very least, they need to find themselves a young and cost-effective option to help spell Kelce at certain points during the 2024 NFL season.

“That could help extend Kelce’s career, but it also sets the team up for future success with a true understudy in place.”

Ben Sinnott. TE2 of 2024 class. Elite athleticism, well-rounded, as both blocker and a pass catcher. – 2nd PFF receiving grade

– 2nd Receiving yards

– 4th in YPRR

– 3rd in MTF

– 3rd in 1st downs created

With the No. 32 overall pick, the Chiefs won’t be able to nab Georgia’s Brock Bowers, who’s universally deemed the No. 1 tight end in the draft. But Sinnott, who’s predicted to be a Day 2 pick, is largely considered the second-best prospect following his elite showing at the combine.

The versatile pass-catching tight end ran the 40 in 4.68, with a 40-inch vertical, 126-inch broad jump. He finished the shuttles in 4.23 and the three-cone in 6.82. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder’s burst score, 97.4%, bested every tight end in the 2024 class.

Goldman surmised, “Given his skill set, there is little doubt in my mind that Chiefs HC Andy Reid can find a way to utilize Sinnott effectively in this offense. Even with Kelce, Noah Gray, and Irv Smith Jr. already in the fold.”

Ben Sinnott Started as a Fullback Before Transitioning to TE



One of Sinnott’s biggest draws is his versatility. The 21-year-old started out his collegiate career as a fullback before transitioning to tight end. At Kansas State, the two-time, First-Team All-Big 12 selection registered 82 catches for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns in 38 games.

Pro Football Focus gave Sinnott an overall 82.0 grade for his 2023 campaign, with a run-block grade of 76.1.

NBC Sports Kyle Dvorchack wrote, “Sinnott is also an effective blocker. He may not be the best blocker in the class, but he could be the best blocker among the pass-catching tight ends who we expect to have some impact on the fantasy landscape.

“His run as a fullback also gives him extra versatility. Sinnott checks a lot of boxes including an emphatic check under athleticism. He was productive in college but can also handle the dirty work of blocking. In a weak class, he’s an easy pick as the TE2.”

Travis Kelce Receives Unprompted Praise For Mentoring Younger Teammates

Kelce is under contract through 2025 and finding a prospective tight end to join the team while the future Hall of Famer is still on the roster will pay dividends. During this offseason alone, several players have given Kelce an unprompted shoutout for playing a role in their success.

After former Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson signed with the Miami Dolphins, he offered Kelce the biggest compliment possible.

“Being in a room with Kelce, it probably, not probably, it definitely set me forward light years of where I would have been had I not had arguably the greatest of all time in that room,” Fortson told reporters. “Being able to learn and see how he’s attacking different routes, and why he views coverage like this… you’re not able to get that unless you’re with somebody who knows that.”

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn’t expected to return after Kansas City declined his fifth-year option last offseason. After Edwards-Helaire re-signed on a one-year deal, the 25-year-old mentioned Kelce as a reason he wanted to return.

“Personal level, from football to on a day-to-day basis, he’s someone that’s been in my corner and picked me up from my lowest of lows,” Edwards-Helaire told reporters of Kelce on April 8. “And then when I was on my highest of highs, just being there, trying to put a rocket on my back. So you just have that camaraderie.”