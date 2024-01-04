Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert Makes Bold Promise to Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) have a partial bye week heading into their regular season finale. With the No. 3 seed locked in regardless if they beat the Los Angeles Chargers (5-11), Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is resting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, January 3, Reid announced that backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will start on Sunday. While Reid suggested he’d rest several key players for Sunday’s game, he didn’t give any specific names other than Mahomes.

However, the bulk of Chiefs Kingdom wants to know if tight end Travis Kelce will suit up against the Chargers. Kelce is just 16 yards away from notching his eighth consecutive season with over 1,000 yards. If the future Hall-of-Famer doesn’t play, his historic streak will come to an end.

Gabbert, who’s set to make his first start with the franchise, told reporters that he’s keenly aware of Kelce’s big milestone.

Yes, Travis Kelce should play to extend his 1,000 yard season streak. We can all pretend that statistical records don't matter, that they don't matter to these players that bust their ass to be able to achieve them. But they do. Go extend the streak, 87. pic.twitter.com/2XOCKhtA7C — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 3, 2024

“The best part of the culture we have here is that there’s a lot of selfless individuals,” Gabbert said. “I know Travis is 16 yards away from 1,000. We all know that, okay? But that’s not how Trav plays. He wants team success first. He’s always been that way. He genuinely loves football.”

While Gabbert doesn’t yet know if Kelce will play, if he does, the 12-year veteran promised to get him the ball.

“If he wants to play, he’ll play. If Coach Reid says have him rest, he’s gonna rest. Ultimately that’s on Coach Reid, but if we’re out there we’re going to do our damn best to get him 17 yards… [Kelce] may say it doesn’t mean anything, but it means something to the quarterback and for this organization for him to get 1,000 yards.”

Gabbert signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with Kansas City last April. He briefly filled in for Mahomes during the Chiefs’ 41-10 rout over the Chicago Bears in Week 3. He threw two interceptions in five passing attempts.

Travis Kelce Appeared on Wednesday’s Injury Report With a Neck Injury

Kelce isn’t the only starter nearing a milestone ahead of the regular season finale. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is 65 yards away from recording his first season with over 1,000 yards. Wide receiver Rashee Rice only needs 62 yards before notching 1,000 yards in his rookie season.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones earns a $1.25 million bonus if he records 10 sacks, per AtoZ Sports. Thus far this season, Jones has tallied 9.5 sacks.

If these players aren’t at full health, however, it’s hard to imagine Reid letting them play. Kelce (neck) popped up on Wednesday’s injury report and was limited in practice. Jones (groin), Pacheco (quad), and Rice (hamstring) did not participate.

Blaine Gabbert Sent a Simple Message to the Team After Being Named the Starting QB

With the outcome of the Week 18 matchup having zero effect on the Chiefs’ postseason run, and the Chargers already eliminated from contention, Gabbert sent the team a simple message.

“I told the guys just to have fun,” Gabbert said. “A lot of them are getting a chance to play or start for the first time, right? I’ve been fortunate enough to start quite a few games in the NFL and these opportunities don’t come around often. Just make the most of them, have fun, cut it loose, and go play ball.”

Gabbert, drafted as the No. 10 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011, has bounced around the league quite a bit. Most recently, he spent four seasons as a backup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 34-year-old earned a Super Bowl ring in 2021 as Tom Brady’s backup in the championship game against the Chiefs.

Gabbert has appeared in 68 games throughout his career while making 48 starts. He’s completed 56.4% of his passes for 9,333 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions. His last start was in 2018.

“Overall it’s a great dry run,” Gabbert said of how the Chiefs can benefit from Sunday’s game. “It’s a great opportunity for a lot of guys to play in different positions… it’s great to get more reps under your belt. So when your number’s called, if it is called in the playoffs, we’re ready to go.”