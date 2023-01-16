Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Starter Sets Stage for NFL Comeback

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021, took to Twitter during Super Wild Card Weekend to announce his intention to return to football in 2023.

“I’m putting full focus on getting back in the game,” Breeland wrote on January 15. “Giving myself a legitimate chance to succeed. Sitting back watching this year go by, showed me that they not better than me they just act better. Which is why they get choose everytime…”

Breeland Played for Chiefs During Super Bowl Runs

Breeland, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the then-Washington Redskins in 2014. He joined the Chiefs by way of a one-year deal in 2019 and played a pivotal role for Kansas City during their championship run the following season.

During the 2019 season, Breeland started in 18 games for the Chiefs (15 regular season games and 3 playoff games) and recorded 66 tackles, 10 passes defended, and 3 interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. One of his starts came in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Breeland returned to the Chiefs in 2020 on a one-year deal and was once again a starter the following season. During the 2020 season, he played in 14 total games — including Super Bowl LV — and registered 55 tackles, 11 passes defended, and 2 interceptions.

In 2021, Breeland joined the Minnesota Vikings and was a full-time starter for them as well. However, his 2021 campaign came to an abrupt end in December when he was waived by Minnesota following a verbal altercation with his teammates and coaches at practice.

Since being waived, Breeland has not played in the NFL. But after being away from the game for a season, Breeland has made it clear he wants to return to football.

Chiefs to Play Jaguars in Divisional Round

After Super Wild Card Weekend played out entirely on the AFC side, the Chiefs now know who they will be facing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City faced Jacksonville during the regular season. The result of the game was a 27-17 victory for the Chiefs on November 13. In that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 26-of-35 pass attempts for 331 yards, 4 touchdowns, and also had 1 interception. Kansas City’s rushing attack averaged 5.7 yards per attempt vs. the Jaguars in that game and had a total of 155 rushing yards.

Although that game leaned heavily in Kansas City’s favor from the jump (the Chiefs took a 7-0 late in the first quarter and didn’t look back), that loss for Jacksonville seemingly awoke a giant.

After losing to the Chiefs in Week 10, the Jaguars went 6-1 to close out the regular season after starting the season 3-7. During that streak, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 14 total touchdowns (12 passing, 2 rushing), and turned the ball over just 3 times.

Yet, the most impressive feat from Lawrence thus far this season was leading the Jaguars to victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round after trailing 27-0 in the first half. Lawrence threw 4 interceptions in that game before closing it out with 4 touchdowns.

So, although the Chiefs already beat the Jaguars handily once this season, Kansas City will be facing a different Jacksonville squad the second time around.

The Chiefs-Jaguars game will take place on Saturday, January 21 at 3 p.m. Central Time at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be available to watch on NBC.