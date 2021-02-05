Son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, 2 Others Hurt in Life-Threatening Crash

Just days ahead of Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid — son of head coach Andy Reid — was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

The incident, which was first reported by KSHB 41 Action News, occurred around 9:00 p.m. CT just one exit south of the team’s practice facility at Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City. According to the Kansas City Police Department, a four-year-old and five-year-old child were also hurt, the latter with life-threatening injuries. Reid’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening at this point in time.

The Chiefs confirmed the accident in a statement to Heavy on Friday afternoon.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

The reigning Super Bowl champions are currently scheduled to depart for Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff against the Buccaneers scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. There is no word yet if the accident will impact the team’s travel schedule or coaching plans.

Reid Admitted to Drinking Prior to Crash

A search warrant obtained by Fox 4 Kansas City acknowledged that Reid admitted to having consumed “2-3 drinks” prior to the accident.

Here was an officer’s full description as stated in the warrant:

When I arrived at the location I made contact with REID and could smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person and his eyes were bloodshot and red. When asked if he had been drinking REID advised he had a 2-3 drinks. When asked if he was on prescription medication he advised he was on Adderall. I conducted a brief seated battery of Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) and observed signs of impairment. REID complained of stomach pain and was transported to [omitted] for treatment. When arrived at the hospital I conducted a full battery of HGN and observed 4 clues of impairment. A computer check revealed REID has a valid Kansas operator’s license and multiple prior DUI contacts.

Heavy has reached out to the Kansas City Police Department for further comment.

Reid Pleaded Guilty to DUI in 2008, Jailed for Separate Road Rage Incident in 2007

In 2008, the then-22-year-old Reid pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and drug possession stemming from an August 2007 incident outside of a Pennsylvania sporting goods store.

He was also jailed for a separate road rage incident in 2007, in which he “pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at another motorist,” according to ESPN.

Reid, 35, has spent the last eight seasons with the Chiefs, rising up his father’s staff from a defensive quality control position in 2013 to his current role working with the team’s linebackers. The second of five children, Reid got his NFL coaching debut as a training camp intern under the elder Reid while with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.

More to come.

