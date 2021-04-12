Ex-Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Charged for Actions in February Crash

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been officially charged for his actions involving a serious car accident on February 4 that injured several people and left one girl with serious brain damage.

On Monday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (JCPAO) announced the 35-year-old faces a class D felony charge for driving while intoxicated and per their statement, “operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed.”

Should Reid be convicted of the aforementioned DWI charges, he faces a maximum sentence of seven years behind bars.

Chiefs Issue Official Statement

Minutes after the revelation became public, the team released an official statement, per FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold Kuntz.

The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.

The February 4 crash took place late at night, around 9:00 p.m. CT and one exit south of the Chiefs’ practice facility at Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.

Reid admitted to authorities at the scene that he’d consumed “two to three drinks” prior to slamming his truck into two vehicles. One car containing passengers had pulled over on the shoulder to assist another vehicle that was out of service.

In their report, the JCPAO determined that Reid was driving 83.9 miles per hour 1.9 seconds before striking the disabled vehicle in the breakdown lane and had a blood alcohol concentration of .113% — above the legal limit of 0.08%. The California native will be turning himself in Monday and is expected to be booked with the official charges. In addition to being placed on a GPS and alcohol monitoring system, prosecutors have also requested a $100,000 bond.

Ariel Young Remains Hospitalized

The last update provided by Ariel Young’s family on March 27 revealed that the young girl was still in the hospital and faces a “long road to recovery.”

“Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery. Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you.”

Young was in the backseat of the second vehicle Reid’s truck destroyed. She sustained a serious brain injury in the incident, resulting in her being placed in a coma. Though she is now awake, Young is unable to walk on her own.

Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl injured in the Feb. 4 crash involving ex-Kansas City assistant coach Britt Reid, has awoken from a coma, according to a post by her aunt on a GoFundMe page. pic.twitter.com/ma11g5p1ur — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 16, 2021

The other child in the vehicle, Young’s sister, also was taken to the hospital the night of the accident, but did not suffer severe injuries.

