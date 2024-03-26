Brittany Mahomes Shares No Makeup ‘Reality Check’ Selfie on Instagram

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is enjoying the offseason with his family.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, share two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 15 months. Brittany revealed on her Instagram Stories that they were preparing to take new family photos on Tuesday, March 26.

While Brittany shared several flawless selfies, crediting makeup artist Kristen Farrah and hair stylist Anna Sullivan, she also posted a makeup-free photo for her 1.9 million followers.

“But just here for your daily reality check,” Brittany posted. “Actually really struggling with my skin right now… trying to figure out why it’s just breaking out all around my mouth like I’m allergic to something, but can not figure it out.”

The 28-year-old also shared a close-up of her chin and wrote, ” Any tips send them my way… thanks, friends.” In a video message, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie opened up about “how long” she’s been dealing with random flare-ups of “hives and red” around her mouth.

“I have no idea what’s causing it. I feel like I’ve changed everything I used and I have no idea. So if anyone has recommendations… please let me know.”

Brittany gets her hair and makeup professionally done before every Chiefs game and public appearances. So, this was a rare unfiltered look at the Kansas City Current co-owner.

Brittany Mahomes Opened Up About Her ‘Fractured Back’ Earlier This Month

While the Mahomes family was on vacation in Mexico earlier this month, Brittany revealed she suffered a painful injury. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Just your daily reminder, once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back.”

shared a photo of the three-time Super Bowl MVP walking with Sterling and wrote, “But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?” with a laugh-cry emoji face.

According to a 2008 study from the National Health Institute, 24% of women are affected with pelvic floor disorders. The Cleveland Clinic wrote, “Depending on what caused your spinal fracture — and which type of fracture you have — you’ll still be able to walk with a broken back.

“It might be painful (or make your pain worse), but if your fracture wasn’t caused by sudden trauma, it’s likely you’ll still be able to move.”

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Attended the KC Current’s 1st Home Game in New Stadium

Earlier this month, the Mahomes attended the KC Current’s home opener at their brand-new stadium, the first built specifically for a professional women’s sports team. Before the Current defeated the Portland Thorns FC 5-4, Mahomes pumped up the crowd by leading the first “KC baby” chant.

Brittany also addressed the crowd before the game started. “Kansas City! We’re here, we did it,” Brittany said. “I just want to say thank you guys for showing up today. This is history, this is incredible, and for you guys to show up for these women in their own stadium is amazing.”

Co-Owners Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are in attendance for KC Current's game at the brand new CPKC Stadium. 🏟️ The World's FIRST women’s professional sports stadium. 👏 (🎥:@TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/riAoEDBYWl — theScore (@theScore) March 16, 2024

Brittany wrote on Instagram afterward, “Today was Epic. Today was History. Thank you Kansas City for showing up today!!❤️ @kccurrent what a WIN🔥👏🏼.”