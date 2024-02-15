Brittany Mahomes Posts Message After ‘Traumatizing’ Parade Shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl parade on February 14 turned into a tragedy.

A mass shooting at Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, put an abrupt stop to the event. One person is dead and up to 22 people are wounded, Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves said during a press conference. Graves confirmed three people were taken into custody.

The entire Chiefs organization attended the event, many of whom brought their families. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the parade, along with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. After evacuating the area, Brittany issued a strong message on her Instagram Stories.

“Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City and America in general, this is rough.” She wrote in a second post, “Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this is, Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this. It’s devastating. Lives lost and people injured during something that was supposed to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved.”

SI’s Albert Breer posted, “The Chiefs left the parade in busses, and in shock.” Mahomes posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Brittany Mahomes Joked About Patrick Remembering Valentine’s Day Ahead of the Shooting



Before gunmen opened fire, the parade, which garnered approximately 1 million fans, according to ABC News, was a festive celebration. With the parade falling on Valentine’s Day, Brittany shared a photo of Mahomes giving her a rose. “He didn’t forget,” she wrote.

The mother of two, Sterling, almost 3, and Bronze, 14 months, was having the best time celebrating Kansas City’s back-to-back Super Bowl wins. After the shooting broke out, the Chiefs issued an official statement.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also appeared to be having a wonderful time at the parade before the shooting broke out. “Today was tragic for everyone who was part of it,” Lucas said during a news conference. “I had the chance to talk to my wife just a moment ago, who said, ‘We became part of a statistic of too many Americans — those who have experienced or been part of or connected to a mass shooting.’ That is something that I hope we all recognize is highly problematic for all of us.”

Motive for the Shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade Remains Unknown



Graves told reporters, “Right now, we do not have a motive, but we are asking those who may potentially have any kind of information, a witness, or a video to contact police.”

Videos from the tragic event flooded social media immediately after the shooting on Wednesday afternoon. One video appears to show Chiefs fans tackling a suspected shooter.

Grave said authorities are “working” to determine if “one of three” detained individuals is the same person featured in the video.