Kansas City Chiefs Fans Tackle Possible Parade Shooting Suspect in Viral Video

Kansas City Chiefs fans have gone viral for tackling a possible suspect in the Super Bowl parade mass shooting in Missouri on February 14.

The moment was captured on video, which you can watch later in this story. However, it’s not yet clear whether the person tackled was, in fact, involved in the parade shooting.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a media update after the mass shooting that three people have been detained. Police are still trying to determine whether one of those people was the person tackled in the video, she said. The people detained are under investigation, but authorities have not publicly linked them to the mass shooting. Their names have not been released.

According to Graves, the injury count is now up to 22 gunshot victims, with one deceased. The victim’s name has not been released. Police were vague on details at their first two press conferences after the mass shooting, but that’s because they said the tragedy is still under investigation. They are trying to determine a motive, Graves said.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Viral Video Shows Kansas City Chiefs Fans Running After & Tackling a Possible Suspect

The viral video shows a crowd of people running and then two men appear to tackle a third person, holding that person down on the ground. A few seconds later, police officers rush over to the scene.

Graves said in the first news conference that she heard that fans “got involved in the apprehension or the pursuit of one of the suspects.” But she said she could not confirm that.

According to KNBC, Alyssa Marsh-Contreras “captured video of her father Paul Contreras, reportedly tackling an alleged shooter before police got to him.”

In the second media update, Graves said police are aware of “a video of some fans tackling someone. We do have three persons detained and under investigation.” She added that police are “working to determine if one of the three is the one in that video where fans assisted police.”

There was a pursuit, Graves confirmed.

Paul Contreras told KETV NewsWatch 7 that “he saw a gun fall out of the alleged shooter’s hand as he and another bystander tackled him.”

“The whole time he’s fighting to get up and run away,” Paul Contreras told the station. “We’re fighting each other, you know. We’re fighting to keep him down and he’s fighting to get up.”

A Second Video Captured Fans Saying, ‘We Tackled Him’

In a second video at the scene, fans discuss tackling a person.

“We tackled him,” a fan says in a video from the scene. “I’ve got the guy,” someone else said.

Some of the victims were children, Kansas City Fire Department Interim Chief Ross Grundyson said in the press conference. He said eight victims had “immediately life-threatening” wounds. The most seriously injured were taken to hospitals within 10 minutes, he said. Six people had minor injuries.

Another video showed fans performing CPR on a victim.

Right as the rally concluded, there were “shots fired on the west side of Union Station,” Graves said. She heard the gunshots herself.

It’s not clear, though, what provoked the shooting. According to the chief, police are still investigating whether there are two shooting scenes.

“We are working on identifying our deceased victim,” she said.

“Right now we do not have a motive,” Graves said.

Some of the victims are children, authorities confirmed, but they did not have an exact number.

Madison Anderes, 24, told CNN she heard the gunshots and ran.

“At first we thought it was a string of fireworks,” Anderes told CNN, adding that a man nearby shouted, “He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” She then heard a second round of gunfire, CNN reported.

“That’s when all chaos broke out,” Anderes told CNN. “I felt like I was going to die, I felt like a sitting duck and I was going to get shot.”

