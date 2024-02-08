Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Strongly Reacts to Brittany’s SI Swimsuit Photos

Just days before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, made a huge announcement.

Brittany revealed on Instagram that she’s making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. While the 60th-anniversary edition won’t hit stands until May, Brittany shared a sultry video from the shoot in Brazil.

Several of Brittany’s close friends celebrated the 28-year-old becoming a “2024 rookie” in the annual Swimsuit Issue, including her mother-in-law, Randi Martin.

Randi was thrilled for mother of her two grandchildren, Sterling, almost 3, and Bronze, 14 months. She reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Yes, that’s my daughter in law!!! You are rocking it, Brit. As always!! @brittanylynne love you.”

SI’s editor-in-Chief MJ Day called Brittany a “powerhouse” in the caption of the video. Day wrote, “Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse. Founder of the world’s first ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination.

“We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”

Brittany Mahomes Called Being Included in SI’s Swimsuit Edition an Honor



More photos from Brittany’s shoot, captured by photographer Derek Kettela, were featured online at SI Swimsuit. To sum up her experience of shooting on the white sand beaches in Ambergris Caye, she used the word “gratitude.”

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” she told the outlet. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” Brittany continued. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Brittany, who used to play professional soccer in Iceland, retired from the sport to focus on fitness. “I didn’t have a ton to do outside of soccer [in Iceland], so I found myself spending a ton of time in the gym working out, creating workouts, and posting them online. I realized that I was enjoying that so much more than actually playing soccer.”

The founder of Brittany Lynne Fitness hopes being featured in the magazine helps inspire other women. “I think of all the incredible athletes I’ve grown up watching over the years,” Mahomes recalled. “Just seeing elite athletes go out of their comfort zone [and pose for the magazine] is so inspiring!”

Will Brittany Mahomes Sit Next to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

Brittany headed out to Las Vegas a week before the big game. Per tradition, she’ll be on the sidelines to give Mahomes a kiss before kickoff. While Taylor Swift‘s attendance status for the Super Bowl is not yet confirmed, it would be more of a surprise if she didn’t make it.

Fans want to know if Swift, who’s grown close with Brittany since she started dating her husband’s best friend Travis Kelce, will sit together. Suites at Allegiant Stadium range from $1.4 million to $2.5 million. Brittany and the Mahomes’ family are expected to watch from a box, as they did last year at State Farm Arena in Arizona.

A source fold Page Six that Swift will likely “be with her friends or sitting with Brittany” in Las Vegas. However, the “Blank Space” singer, who’s reached billionaire status, may have purchased her own suite.

Donna Kelce told The TODAY Show on February 7, “I have a feeling I’m in the stands” due to the “pricey” seats. However, it’s hard to imagine her son or Swift not helping Mama Kelce get a suite.