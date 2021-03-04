Brittany Matthews Drops New Details on Upcoming Wedding To Patrick Mahomes

Now that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews have welcomed Baby Sterling, the power couple are officially turning their attention to their upcoming nuptials.

Sharing exclusive photos of their casual, yet sophisticated engagement shoot on Instagram, Matthews suggested in the caption that she and Mahomes will tie the knot in 2022. Furthermore, they have locked in a date and a venue.

The NWSL co-owner didn’t reveal either of the last two details, but it didn’t stop her famous friends from sharing their excitement in the comment section.

“When does the bachelorette planning start thooooooooo,” tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole asked.

“I love these photos,” Randi Mahomes, mother of Patrick chimed in.

It’s an exciting time for the first family of Kansas City and given the thousands of other positive comments left under her Tuesday’s post, Chiefs Kingdom will be waiting on bated breath to see what they reveal next.

Brittany Is Giving Fans an Inside Look at #MomLife on Twitter

Anyone who has a child, has babysat one, or frankly has been around children for a prolonged setting understand just how much your life shifts in a matter of moments. Often tweeting about things related to the Chiefs, Kansas City’s women’s soccer league and her successful personal training business, Matthews has been slowly shifting her focus to give fans an inside look at her life as a new mom.

Amazon really gets the best of me when I’m up at night feeding baby girl🙃 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) March 3, 2021

“Amazon really gets the best of me when I’m up at night feeding baby girl,” she wrote at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, coupled with an upside down smiling face emoji.

Just a few days before that, she praised how precious naps are these days. Even if you don’t have children, that’s likely a true statement.

Naps are something special now a days🙌🏼 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 28, 2021

Prior to that, she thanked close friends and family around her who have stepped up to support her and Mahomes as they make the transition from a family of four to a family of five. Don’t forget, the two are dog parents to Steel and Silver Mahomes.

Honestly just feeling extremely blessed for all the people around me that have made this transition for Patrick and I so perfect and smooth🙏🏼💕 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 26, 2021

Matthews Reveals Why She’ll Wait To Share Photos of Sterling

It’s no surprise everyone wants to see what Sterling Skye looks like. Does he have Mahomes’ signature curly hair or not? Well, it looks like audiences not in their inner circle will have to wait a little while longer to see her face. Matthews explained why in a series of expired Instagram stories on February 24.

Via E! News: “We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

With so much fanfare around when they first disclosed the pregnancy and the ensuing anticipating for her arrival, we certainly don’t blame her for wanting to bask in the moments of motherhood before sharing her with millions of fans in Missouri, across the country and worldwide. That being said, when she’s ready to share, we’ll come armed with compliments.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes Tweets ‘Love’ for KC After Beautiful Tribute To Sterling