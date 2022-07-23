Brittany Mahomes Roasts Patrick Mahomes in Viral Tweet

Reporting to training camp means NFL players must leave their families behind and shack up with their teammates at their respective camp facilities.

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is used to doing this over at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, there’s one thing he still apparently hasn’t gotten a grasp on:

Remembering his login credentials.

Luckily, his wife has his back.

Patrick’s wife, Brittany, roasted Patrick on Twitter on Friday, July 22, the day Chiefs quarterbacks and rookies reported to training camp, for his reliance on her to remember his login info.

“Look forward every year to the text from @PatrickMahomes asking for all our logins and passwords once he gets to camp,” Brittany wrote.

Patrick responded to her with a set of laughing emojis.

Other Twitter users also reacted to Brittany’s post.

“Homie can memorize 150 football plays but can’t remember 10 usernames/passwords,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Praying! Tough job but someone has to do it. Thanks for being there for our man even in these trying times,” another user wrote.

“That is hilarious. Dude can remember the coverage of every play he’s ever been apart of, but forgets all the logins LOL no room in the brain for that stuff, we’re trying to win superbowls!” another user wrote.

Former Chiefs All-Pro Announces Retirement: ‘I’m Forever a Chief’

Former Kansas City offense tackle Mitchell Schwartz made a big announcement via a social media post. Schwartz announced on July 14 that he is officially retiring from the NFL.

Schwartz gave thanks to the city of Kansas City in his farewell message.

“The bond I’ve formed with this city and the people here lasts forever and is a big reason why Brooke and I are staying in KC long term,” Schwartz wrote.

“The city and its support is hard to describe until you’ve felt it personally. I am forever a Chief and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Schwartz Was a Reliable Starter in NFL

Schwartz entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2012. He played four seasons in Cleveland and started every possible game for them in that time frame.

After joining the Chiefs via free agency in 2017, Schwartz would start a total of 70 regular games and seven playoff games for Kansas City, including the Super Bowl LIV victory for the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Reference.

Schwartz earned four All-Pro nominations in total during his career, three of which were during his time with the Chiefs.

After a 134-game streak of consecutive games started, Schwartz’s 8-year run came to an end after sustaining a back injury in Week 6 of the 2020 season against the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t play the rest of the season and underwent back surgery in February of 2021. Schwartz had been giving occasional updates on his rehab post-surgery with the hope that he could return for the 2021 season. But the season came and went, and Schwartz was never able to get back into playing form.

Twitter Reacts to Schwartz’s Retirement

Twitter users reacted to Schwartz announcing his retirement.

“Love this so much!! Mixed emotions but I’m so glad Mitchell fulfilled his NFL dreams and is staying right here in KC! He’s always been one of my favorite players because of his great sportsmanship and his seemingly always positive attitude. Forever a Chief!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Congrats Mitch and sorry it had to end this way, but you’ve already did so much for the team and the community. Now it’s time for the community to reward you, happy retirement! Can’t wait to see what’s next for ya!” another user wrote.

“Congrats on a great career Mitch! You were often under appreciated, but never by Chiefs Kingdom! We knew how dominant you were day in and day out. A no-brained HoF tackle. Best of luck in retirement,” another user wrote.

