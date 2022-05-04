Brother of Chiefs Pro-Bowl Defender Invited to KC’s Rookie Minicamp: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have extended an invite to their rookie minicamp to Alabama State defensive tackle Christian Clark, brother of Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, according to Maliik Obee of Draft HBCUs.

I’m told by Alabama State DT Christian Clark @clarkiethedon, he will be headed to the Kansas City @Chiefs Rookie Camp in hopes of joining his brother Super Bowl Champ & 3x Pro Bowler @TheRealFrankC_ #ChiefsKingdom @DraftHBCU #SignHBCUPlayers 🏈 pic.twitter.com/80ijBnjdqK — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) May 3, 2022

The last two seasons of collegiate football for Christian Clark took place in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021. During the spring season, Clark played in five games and recorded 15 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble, per the ASU website. He was named First Team ALL-SWAC in the spring for the second season in a row.

During the fall of 2020, Clark played in 11 games, registering 40 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 blocked kicks, and 1.5 sacks.

Clark, whose connection to Kansas City’s 3-time Pro-Bowl edge rusher likely earned him the invite to rookie minicamp, will have to excel over the three-day camp to earn him a spot on the Chiefs’ 90-man roster.

Rookie minicamp will take place from May 7 to May 9.

Chiefs Won’t Play International Game in 2022

On Wednesday, May 4, the NFL announced the league matchups for their 2022 international games in England, Germany, and Mexico City.

Although Kansas City had a strong chance to be a part of the first-ever NFL game in Munich, Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay will instead be facing the Seattle Seahawks, according to the NFL.

Meanwhile, the three games in London, England will be the Minnesota Vikings against the New Orleans Saints, the New York Giants against the Green Bay Packers, and the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Mexico City game will feature the Arizona Cardinals facing the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs will be playing in Germany soon, though. Kansas City was one of just four NFL teams that has “international marketing rights” in Germany, and all four teams will play in Munich at some point during the five-year term that the teams and Germany have agreed upon.

“If we’re not selected this year [for an international game], I think that we’ll be selected in the next two or three years,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said on April 29. “Obviously, we would be excited to play in Germany if the opportunity presents itself.”

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Being Snubbed

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs being snubbed for the 2022 international slate of NFL games.

“Chiefs-Bucs felt like it would’ve been a home run of a game for the NFL to bring to Germany,” Brandon Zenner News-Press Now wrote.

Chiefs-Bucs felt like it would’ve been a home run of a game for the NFL to bring to Germany. The league will announce who the Cardinals will play in Mexico later this morning, which could still be KC, who have marketing rights in both countries. https://t.co/ydDxUryyEx — Brandon Zenner (@NPNowZenner) May 4, 2022

“If you want to blame somebody for the Chiefs not playing in Germany— blame Tom Brady… Chiefs v Bucs in Germany was a go, but then Tiny Tom unretired and the Bucs decided they didn’t want to lose out on Brady v Mahomes at home. So now you get Drew Lock instead,” another Twitter user wrote.

If you want to blame somebody for the Chiefs not playing in Germany— blame Tom Brady… Chiefs v Bucs in Germany was a go, but then Tiny Tom unretired and the Bucs decided they didn’t want to lose out on Brady v Mahomes at home. So now you get Drew Lock instead. https://t.co/GBhvYNcLnd — Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana) May 4, 2022

“The NFL really let everyone think it was Chiefs vs Bucs in Germany for months only to throw them Drew Lock,” another user wrote.

The NFL really let everyone think it was Chiefs vs Bucs in Germany for months only to throw them Drew Lock 😅 — Los Angeles Rams UK (@LARams_UK) May 4, 2022

“I’m kinda glad we don’t have to wake up at 6am for a chiefs game being played in Germany… maybe next year,” another user wrote.

I’m kinda glad we don’t have to wake up at 6am for a chiefs game being played in Germany… maybe next year — Too-Tall T (@trenton_tall) May 4, 2022