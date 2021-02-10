Bruce Arians Slams Chiefs’ Super Bowl Slogan in NSFW Parade Speech

While the Kansas City Chiefs have turned their focus to the offseason, the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers were celebrating Sunday’s title win with a boat parade through their city on Wednesday.

After docking, however, a number of key organizational figures, including head coach Bruce Arians, took the stage at the waterfront Tampa Convention Center for post-parade speeches. While addressing a hyped-up crowd, the 68-year-old coach opened his time by sounding off on the Chiefs’ “Run It Back” Super Bowl mantra from this past season.

Fair warning, his message was not safe for work.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Follow Heavy on Chiefs

“I cannot take credit for any of this,” Arians said, via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. “We have the best coaching staff in the NFL and we damn sure got the best players in the NFL. Anybody who says, ‘Run it back.’ B*******. That’s Kansas City’s b*******. We going for two. We’re going for two and we ain’t stopping. We’re going to keep this band together and they know how to win. … We did it the right way. We physically kicked their a**.”

Bruce Arians: Anybody who says, "Run it back." Bullshit. That was Kansas City's bullshit. We going for two. We ain't stopping. We're going to keep this band together. Then Vita Vea gives him a Gatorade bath. "Vita, I'm gonna kick your ass."pic.twitter.com/C37CduN4zK — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2021

Bucs’ Antoine Winfield Jr. Trolls Chiefs…Again

Toward the end of Sunday’s blowout victory for the Bucs, rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. made waves when he taunted Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill with his trademark peace sign following an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. While the gesture earned him a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, it ultimately played no effect on the outcome.

After the game, Winfield called it “something I just had to do” after the Chiefs speedster backflipped and gave him the peace during his 269-yard, three-touchdown explosion when the team’s last met in Week 12.

Tyreek Hill gave Antoine Winfield Jr. the peace sign in the regular season 👀 Winfield got the last laugh. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/mCpXSvPcls — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

Prior to the start of his team’s celebratory parade on Wednesday, the 22-year-old champion struck again, arriving with a faux WWE championship belt — the same belt worn by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade one year ago.

Antoine Winfield Jr. before the Bucs' Super Bowl parade 👀 (via @JennaLaineESPN) pic.twitter.com/c8ylqq2C6l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

After falling short in their “run it back” campaign, the ball is again in Kansas City’s court. How they choose to respond in 2021 is up to them.

Chiefs Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Deals

On Tuesday, the Chiefs took another step toward building out their expanded offseason roster. According to the NFL’s official transaction report for February 9, the club signed 10 familiar faces to reserve/future deals, which won’t take effect until the start of the new league year on March 17.

Here were the 10 additions:

CB DeAndre Baker

TE Evan Baylis

LB Omari Cobb

DE Austin Edwards

WR Maurice Ffrench

WR Joe Fortson

DE Demone Harris

LB Emmanuel Smith

C Darryl Williams

G Bryan Witzmann

This latest round of signings bring the Chiefs up to 15 players on future deals, including the five brought back in recent weeks: QB Jordan Ta’amu, QB Anthony Gordon, WR Antonio Callaway, WR Chad Williams and OT Prince Tega Wanagho. With Kansas City expected to have to shed as much as $22 million in salary cap space to get under the league’s diminished budget in 2021, it’s possible a few of these names find themselves in the thick of positional battles later this summer.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!