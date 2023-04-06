Former MVP Sounds Off on Potentially Being Patrick Mahomes’ Backup

The Kansas City Chiefs are potentially still looking for a veteran quarterback to back up Patrick Mahomes next season. However, there’s one free agent that has made it known he has no desire to be the QB2 in Kansas City: Cam Newton.

In a Youtube video that was published on April 5, Newton, the 2015 league MVP, named nine quarterbacks he’d be willing to back up in the NFL at this point in his career: Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Malik Willis, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Sam Howell.

The exclusion of Mahomes from his list seemingly means Newton isn’t willing to be the Chiefs’ backup quarterback.

Cam Newton Not a Fit for Chiefs

Though it doesn’t matter anyway based on his desires, Cam Newton isn’t a good fit to be the backup quarterback in Kansas City.

As an aging veteran that thrived off of his athleticism during his football career, Newton, 33, doesn’t fit the mold of a quarterback that could succeed with the Chiefs in the event that Patrick Mahomes was unable to play for some reason. Players like Chade Henne, a pure pocket passer that had a thorough understanding of the system before retiring in February, are more so what Kansas City is looking for.

Instead, a free agent such as Chase Daniel (who played for the Chiefs from 2013-2015), Teddy Bridgewater, and Blaine Gabbert would be better fits as the QB2 for the defending Super Bowl champions.

If the Chiefs choose to not sign/draft another quarterback this offseason, then the team will roll with third-year QB Shane Buechele and second-year QB Chris Oladokun as options to backup Mahomes in 2023.

Chiefs Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1-year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1-year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1-year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1-year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1-year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1-year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1-year deal)

Here are the players that remain free agents:

DE Frank Clark

DE Carlos Dunlap

DT Brandon Williams

TE Jordan Franks

WR Justin Watson

RB Jerick McKinnon

LB Darius Harris

Twitter Discusses Cam Newton Being Linked to Chiefs

Twitter users discussed the idea of Cam Newton joining the Chiefs.

“Okay…part of me is absolutely loving the thought of what Andy Reid could do with Cam Newton and Pat Mahomes on the same field…but the couch GM side of me thinks Cam is never gonna be happy in a backup/gadget role, & unhappy Cam is a team problem the Chiefs just don’t play with,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Kansas City might just be the spot for Cam Newton to revitalize his career,” another user wrote. “He would get playing time in blow outs, and he might even get a start or 2 if they clinch early. Sign him to a 2 year deal and try to trade him next offseason.”