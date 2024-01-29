Chiefs $16 Million DL Posts Message After Devastating Injury News

As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate punching their ticket to the 2024 Super Bowl, they received devastating news regarding Charles Omenihu.

During the Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship round, Omenihu exited the game with a knee injury late in the first half. After needing assistance getting off the field at M&T Bank Stadium, the defensive end was officially ruled out in the third quarter.

While Omenihu, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Chiefs this past offseason, will likely travel with the team to Las Vegas next week, he will not be suiting up for the big game. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz broke the news on Monday, January 29 that Omenihu tore his ACL against the Ravens.

Omenihu shared a simple message after discovering the severity of his injury. He posted a simple, “💔,” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Losing the 26-year-old pass rusher is a huge blow for the Chiefs. Following a six-game suspension, he’s been a force on defense. Charles Omenihu appeared in 11 games this season, recording 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 28 total tackles. Before exiting the game in Baltimore, he strip-sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu Sounded Confident His Knee Injury was Nothing to Worry About

Omenihu initially exuded confidence that he was fine. “This is what I came here for, to make big plays, help the team win,” Omenihu told reporters after Sunday’s win.

“I’m going to be good. No, I’m not done. I’m playing. I’m straight. We are good.” He posted a photo of himself smiling in the locker room and asked, “What this face look like?!”

The Texas alum also reflected on the statement he made when he first signed with Kansas City. He shared Chiefs reporter Mackenzie Webb’s post that recalled his comments in March, “It’s a great organization. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. You know they have a winning culture.”

Webb added, “And now he’s a part of it. He came away with a huge strip sack today and went six consecutive games with a sack. Just like [Chiefs defensive tackle] Chris Jones said, “He brings another level of versatility to this defensive line. He’s just two weeks away from the chance of earning his first Super Bowl ring!”

While Omenihu will obviously earn a ring if the Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl, it will likely be bittersweet for the veteran knowing he won’t be able to contribute on the field.

The Chiefs Face Charles Omenihu’s Former Team, the San Francisco 49ers, in the Super Bowl

Fueling Omenihu’s desire to play in the Super Bowl, knowing the Chiefs are playing his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. The former fifth-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft was traded to the Niners in November 2021. Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, he signed with the Chiefs.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who’s developed one of the top defensive squads in the league this year, has some work to do with Omenihu out. While it’s not immediately clear who will take over Omenihu’s snaps, SI’s Jordan Foote suggested Felix Anudike-Uzomah could take over. The Chiefs’ 2023 first-round pick spent the bulk of the season on the bench and has not recorded a snap in the postseason.