Chiefs 4th-Year Defender Issues Warning to Broncos: ‘I Promise You That’

The Kansas City Chiefs will quickly turn the page after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 to shift their focus to their Week 14 opponent, the division-rival Denver Broncos.

Unlike Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who decided to call his shot in Week 13 by naming specific players on Cincinnati’s squad, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is taking a different approach to his trash talk ahead of the divisional matchup.

“My favorite coach ever taught me to do my 1/11 on the field, and today i feel i did not,” Saunders wrote in a tweet after Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati. “All i got to say is a mf might do 11/11 in Denver how I’m feeling [right now]. I will be better next week. I’m going inferno at mile high stadium i promise you that.”

Twitter Reacts to Saunders’ Tweet

Twitter users worked their way into the comments section of Saunders’ tweet.

“The real ones got your back big dawg! Just do your thang & we’ll be here supporting you bc that’s what we do in #ChiefsKingdom. If they’re doing or saying anything to the contrary they ain’t for real & don’t bother with them,” one Twitter user wrote.

“#ChiefsKingdom loves you @khalenNOTkaylen you’ve become such a valuable asset to this team and we’re beyond lucky to have you,” another user wrote. “It’s not hard to tell you and the boys bring the same fire every week and loyal fans appreciate that. Much love man next week gonna be different.”

“Hey that place is a graveyard right now so all momentum to you guys to go in and dominate. Nothing is given but I trust you’re going to earn it like you always do,” another user wrote.

“What I can’t understand, given the opponent and our recent history with them, and considering how EASY the schedule is after this, is why didn’t every single player give their best effort vs the Bengals? Why are we hearing about what you guys are going to do moving forward?” another user wrote.

“I’ll be there for that one boss!! I’ll be rocking the 99 jersey LFG!!! I saw you on the grind keep your head up big boss!” another user wrote.

Chiefs Facing Lowly Broncos in Week 14

On December 11 at Mile High Stadium, the Chiefs (9-3) will have their first of two matchups against a 3-9 Broncos squad that has been very underwhelming this season.

Despite trading for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason and giving him a $245 million contract extension, Denver’s offense is one of the worst in the NFL this season. The unit ranks 32nd in points per game (13.8) and 27th in total yards per game (315.2), per ESPN. This is surprising considering the team also brought in an offensive-minded head coach in Nathaniel Hackett this offseason and Wilson has talented pass catchers such as Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy to throw the football to.

The inept offensive play in Denver has been paired with elite defensive play, as the Broncos defense ranks 2nd in the league in points per game allowed (17.0) and 3rd in total yards per game allowed (304.6), per ESPN. This, as seen in the above tweet, has created animosity between the offense and defense of the Broncos, and an overall disappointing season for Denver.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Broncos game will be at 3:05 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available on CBS.