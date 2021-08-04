Chiefs’ Andy Reid Provides Injury Update on Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has provided an injury update on star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Cheetah exited Tuesday’s training camp with tendinitis in his knee. When it was his time to speak at the podium, Big Red said the injury showed up the same day and because of that, didn’t want to take any chances on it worsening.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, team personnel are considering it minor and not treating it as a serious knock.

I’m told the Chiefs are not concerned right now. They do not think it’s much of an issue. https://t.co/n9r0KpkgjE — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 3, 2021

For Wednesday’s session, the 27-year-old was present, but not in pads for practice. Since this week marked the first days of padded practice, it’s fair to assume he didn’t join his teammates on the turf. Given the fact he was still there and (presumably) walking on his own, that’s got to be a good sign.

Hill Receives Epic Gift… And It All Started With a Tweet

You can’t say social media doesn’t have an impact on how we communicate. Because of it, Hill was able to feed himself and from the looks of it, the rest of the Chiefs Monday afternoon in St. Joe.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

The five-time Pro Bowler suddenly had a hankering for fast food, specifically Zaxby’s. So, he did what anyone would do: Ask 600k+ of your closest friends on Twitter.

is there a zaxbys near st Joe 😬 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 2, 2021

“Is there a [Zaxby’s] near St. Joe,” Hill asked.

Problem is, there is no Zaxby’s remotely close. In fact, the nearest location is in Liberty, Missouri, a little over an hour away from Missouri Western State University. Thankfully, the Liberty spot not only has an active Twitter account, but noticed his tweet. Hours later, Hill was reunited with perfectly cooked chicken and a mountain of other goodies.

Showing the Chiefs some love at camp! https://t.co/LJLrv249ag — Zaxby's Liberty, MO (@ZaxbysLibertyMO) August 3, 2021

“He is a big fan of Zaxby’s having grown up in GA where Zaxby’s was founded. We are a newer brand out in Kansas City and we are a local family owned business,” Amy Navarro, one owner of the Gladstone and Liberty Zaxby’s locations said to Fox4 KC. “We have the restaurants in the Northland (Liberty and Gladstone). Tyreek wanted to get food for all the wide-outs after practice so of course we were willing to take them food.”

With that large of a spread, let’s hope he shared.

Cheetah Offers up High Praise for Mecole Hardman

Whether or not we see Hill in action Week 1 (let’s hope we do), Chiefs Kingdom can take solace in knowing the WR depth is solid and strong. With the absence of Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman is expected to have a standout third year. The former Georgia Bulldog already has the endorsement of his OC Eric Bieniemy, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fellow wideout in Hill. The latter of the three spoke his praises to the media on Friday.

Via The Chiefs Wire:

As far as Mecole, like I said, we all have that mentality of just wanting to compete and challenge each other,” Hill said. “So each and every day he comes out here and he wants to listen, he wants to learn from the older guys. As far as meeting rooms, he’s locked in. Each and every day he’s asking questions, he’s doing this, he’s doing that. I told him, ‘If you want to be great, you’ve got to be coachable.’ You can’t come in this league and think you know it all. I know you were a second-round pick, but if Coach Reid says, ‘You’ve got to do this on your route,’ you do it. I don’t care if you got open, there are always ways you can get better off that route. So, he’s taking that to another level and he’s listening and he’s doing awesome with it.

The 23-year-old ended the 2020 season with 41 receptions for 460 yards and four touchdowns. It can only go up from here.

READ MORE: Tyreek Hill Stuns With Impressive Accuracy During Training Camp Drill