Chiefs Announce Specialist Will be Sidelined for Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs will be short a wide receiver during their Week 11 bout against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 20.

Wideout Marcus Kemp was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, November 18, according to the team.

Chiefs announce WR Marcus Kemp was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this morning. Lucas Niang (ribs) will miss a second straight day of practice. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 18, 2021

Players in the NFL are subject to the reserve/COVID-19 list if they test positive for the virus or those identified through contact tracing as having been exposed, per The Washington Post.

According to a memo — which was obtained by Pelissero — that was sent to clubs from the NFL back in July, vaccinated players or staff that test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic are eligible to return to duty if they register two negative tests 24 hours apart. For unvaccinated players, just like in 2020, they must quarantine for 10 days and will be permitted to return to duty if they are asymptomatic.

At the start of training camp, 90 percent of the Kansas City team was vaccinated, according to head coach Andy Reid. As of August 17, the team was over 95 percent vaccinated, a league spokesperson told KSHB 41’s, Casey Murray . “The spokesperson said that makes them one of seven NFL teams to hit the 95% mark,” Murray wrote.

Despite the high mark for the Chiefs, it is unknown at this time if Kemp has been fully vaccinated.

Kemp a Core Special Teamer

Although he does earn some reps on offense — playing just 6% of the team’s offensive snaps through 10 games, according to Pro Football Reference — Kemp does most of his damage for the defending AFC champions on special teams. On that unit, he has played 80% of the team’s snaps and recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

Tommy Townsend sends a roller and Marcus Kemp is there to make sure the ball doesn't go into the end zone. Great special teams work. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/GYR4Jhr3Gw — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 24, 2021

Kemp did manage to make the 53-man roster this season thanks to his experience in the system and some standout performances this summer on offense. In three games during the preseason, Kemp recorded six receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown, per Fox Sports.

Marcus Kemp has to make this team. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/AeThHT5eOY — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 28, 2021

Chiefs on Matchup Against Cowboys

With Kansas City set to play host to the Cowboys before the Chiefs head into their bye, head coach Andy Reid discussed his thoughts on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, and what he brings to the table as a signal-caller, along with star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“They’re the number one offense in the league in a few different categories. Dak is very good and so is Ezekiel,” Reid said on Wednesday, November 17. “They’re both good, Pro Bowl football players, along with their cast there. They’ve got a lot of good players on that side of the ball. It’s a great challenge for our defense, so the guys know that. You turn on the tape, you can see it. But that’s why we do this too. Our guys will work hard and try to make sure they understand the scheme. They do a nice job—coordinator (Kellen Moore), head coach (Mike McCarthy)—they’re both really creative offensive minds. We’ll just bear down this week and make sure we get ourselves ready.” Reid also discussed the rivalry between the two teams, which sparked the creation of the Preston Road Trophy in 1998, an award the winning team gets and keeps until the next matchup between the two teams. “Yeah, I’ve known about it. We had a chance to play them the first year, so [the Hunt family] educated me on it real quick. So, I know that. It is a rivalry in a sort, from where the Chiefs started in Dallas and then moved out of there and came to Kansas City. Then, the Hunts still live there, and not too far from Jerry (Jones). So, that’s a neat deal. You have college rivalries like that where they pass a trophy and that’s what they do here, so I think that’s neat.” The Chiefs and Cowboys are set to kick off on Sunday at 3:25 Arrowhead Time.