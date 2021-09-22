Chiefs’ Anthony Hitchens Gets Minor Surgery Prior to Game vs. Chargers

The man that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid refers to as the “big brother” of the Chiefs’ linebacker room underwent a minor surgery ahead of the team’s divisional game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid told the media that veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens had a fatty tissue surgery this week which caused him to be limited at practice on Wednesday.

“Hitch (Anthony Hitchens) is also going to do some stuff,” Reid said in his opening statement Wednesday. “He had a little bit of a surgery for these little deals that he had in here — minor surgery and we’re just letting him heal up there, but he’s going to go out and do some stuff.”

Big Red clarified later in his presser what kind of surgery Hitchens was getting when asked by a reporter, and also emphasized when it took place and that it shouldn’t draw anyone’s attention.

"Monday. It was like an in-and-out deal. Don't take it wrong," he said.

The details of the surgery itself and how long it will take Hitchens to recover is unknown. However, seeing that the eight-year pro was on the field practicing in some capacity on Wednesday tells us that it shouldn’t be too long — possibly in time for the team’s Week 3 game — before he is fully healthy.

Chiefs’ Wednesday Injury Report

Along with Hitchens, defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip) were listed as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice, according to the Chiefs’ official injury report. Those listed with injuries but were full participants at practice were tight end Blake Bell (ankle), guard Trey Smith (wrist), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad), and center Austin Blythe (abdomen).

Reid mentioned that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) would practice Wednesday despite being under the weather, however, he was not even listed on the injury report. That means there should be no cause for concern in that department.

Big Red Gives Update on Willie Gay

Second-year linebacker Willie Gay, who was placed on injured reserve on September 2 due to a toe injury, is progressing well based on an update provided by Reid on Wednesday.