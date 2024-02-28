Chiefs Are ‘Best Fit’ for 6-Foot-4 WR Fresh Off 109-Catch Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of a big-bodied wide receiver that can dominate anywhere on the field. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay named the two-time defending Super Bowl champions the “best fit” for pending free agent receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

“While the Colts will likely do everything in their power to retain the 26-year-old who they selected near the top of the 2020 draft, Pittman would be an even better fit with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Kay wrote on February 27.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 223 pounds, Pittman is now set to hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career, and he has made it clear that he wants to gauge his value on the open market. However, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he wants to retain Pittman, whether it’s by striking a new deal with him before free agency begins or by franchise tagging him and then attempting to come to terms on a long-term deal after he is tagged.

Does Michael Pittman Jr. Make Sense for Chiefs?

Given his skill set and the type of receiver the Chiefs need, Pittman really is a great fit for Kansas City. However, I think the chances are slim that Pittman even makes it to free agency, as Indy will do whatever they can to retain one of their star offensive playmakers.

So, even though it’s great to daydream about Pittman in a Chiefs uniform, this potential free agent fit is nothing but that — a dream.

After the release of Marquez Valdes-Scantling on February 28, Kansas City’s receiver room heading into the 2024 season consists of Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, Cornell Powell, Montrell Washington, and Shi Smith.

Some of the other top receivers that are set to hit free agency in March are Mike Evans, Calvin Ridley, Marquise Brown, Gabriel Davis, and Curtis Samuel.