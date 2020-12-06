Chiefs Survive ‘Major’ COVID-19 Scare Hours Before Kickoff: Report

Just hours ahead of their Week 13 primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs have avoided a potentially disastrous health scare.

According to FOX NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer, the defending Super Bowl champions were alerted of seven positive COVID-19 tests in the early morning hours on Sunday, all seven of which later came back as false-positives after five hours of contact tracing and re-testing. The results were impacted by a lab processing error.

#Chiefs had a major scare when they got word at 3:30 am they had 7 positive COVID tests (including several coaches). For next 5 hours they had to do contact tracing, wake guys up to re-test and hours later found out they were ALL false positives. Crazy morning for them w a night — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 6, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Kickoff between the AFC West division rivals is still slated for 7:20 p.m. CT tonight at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won the last 10 consecutive matchups, including the last three meetings by a combined score of 96-25.

More to come.

ALSO READ: