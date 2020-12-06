Chiefs Survive ‘Major’ COVID-19 Scare Hours Before Kickoff: Report

Just hours ahead of their Week 13 primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs have avoided a potentially disastrous health scare.
According to FOX NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer, the defending Super Bowl champions were alerted of seven positive COVID-19 tests in the early morning hours on Sunday, all seven of which later came back as false-positives after five hours of contact tracing and re-testing. The results were impacted by a lab processing error.
#Chiefs had a major scare when they got word at 3:30 am they had 7 positive COVID tests (including several coaches). For next 5 hours they had to do contact tracing, wake guys up to re-test and hours later found out they were ALL false positives. Crazy morning for them w a night
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 6, 2020
Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!
The Inside story – Week 13! The @Chiefs had a scare this AM with 7 false-positive covid tests, Carson Wentz and Drew Brees updates! @NFLonFOX #Football #Chiefs #Wentz #Brees pic.twitter.com/X9l6hZuBb8
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 6, 2020
Kickoff between the AFC West division rivals is still slated for 7:20 p.m. CT tonight at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won the last 10 consecutive matchups, including the last three meetings by a combined score of 96-25.
More to come.
ALSO READ: