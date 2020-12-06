Chiefs Survive ‘Major’ COVID-19 Scare Hours Before Kickoff: Report

Kansas City Chiefs

Getty Images The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

Just hours ahead of their Week 13 primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs have avoided a potentially disastrous health scare.

According to FOX NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer, the defending Super Bowl champions were alerted of seven positive COVID-19 tests in the early morning hours on Sunday, all seven of which later came back as false-positives after five hours of contact tracing and re-testing. The results were impacted by a lab processing error.

Kickoff between the AFC West division rivals is still slated for 7:20 p.m. CT tonight at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won the last 10 consecutive matchups, including the last three meetings by a combined score of 96-25.

More to come.

