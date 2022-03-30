Chiefs President Says KC is Considering a Franchise-Altering Move

Kansas City, Missouri has hosted the Chiefs since the 1960s. But that could be coming to an end soon.

Speaking at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, Chiefs president Mark Donovan explained that the organization is considering its options in the state of Kansas to build a new stadium. He also noted that Kansas developers have pitched the team a “bunch of options,” according to The Ringer’s Kevin Clark.

“We’re going to take our time and make the right decision and try to do what’s best for our fans and how we enhance the experience,” Donovan said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “Can we continue to do that in Arrowhead, or do we have to build new to keep up?”

Chiefs’ Future Impacted by Royals’ Decision

The Kansas City Royals are looking to build a new stadium downtown, per Taylor, and have their eyes set on having the Royals play in that stadium anywhere between 2026-28. Because the Chiefs are co-tenants with the Royals at the Truman Sports Complex, there are several options the Chiefs have in regards to a stadium, which include building right next to the current stadium, renovating the current one, or moving to an entirely new location.

Even though the shared lease at the Truman Sports Complex runs through 2031, the Chiefs are investing time and money into figuring out what the best option is for a stadium, per Taylor.

The conversation regarding a potential move for the Chiefs sparked Kansas City’s mayor, Quinton Lucas, to take to Twitter to express his desire to keep the Chiefs in Kansas City.

“Kansas City has proudly hosted the Chiefs since the early 1960s,” Lucas wrote. “We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come.”

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Potentially Leaving KC

“old enough to remember when the taxpayers of jackson county, missouri, paid for 67% of a $375 million renovation barely a decade ago — and then the chiefs fought to escape taxes owed on hundreds of items to outfit the stadium they barely paid for,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I cannot believe people care if the Chiefs built a stadium in Missouri or Kansas. Like..what a weird thing to invest energy in,” Connor Christopherson of Arrowhead Report wrote.

“Chiefs should sign Bradberry so we can all stop worrying about where the stadium will be for a few hours,” another user wrote.

“It finally makes sense. Why have the Kansas Jayhawks football renovations taken so long to get off the ground? They’ve been waiting on the Chiefs. Joint Chiefs/Jayhawks stadium in Lawrence. What a brilliant move. KU just keeps winning,” Brendan Dzwierzynski of 580 Sports Talk wrote.

“Why is this not surprising? I got slammed years ago speculating as a Star business columnist that a truly bi-state public subsidy for keeping the Chiefs and Royals would involve a new downtown ballpark and a new Chiefs stadium by KS Speedway,” Kevin Collison of CityScene KC wrote.

