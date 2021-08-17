Chiefs’ Defensive Pro Bowler Injured at Practice, Getting MRI: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have an injury on their defensive line.

Defensive lineman and two-time Pro Bowler Frank Clark aggravated his hamstring during Tuesday’s practice and will undergo an MRI, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero also noted “there’s optimism” that Clark will be ready to go for Kansas City’s Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns, due to the fact that it’s three weeks away.

Clark ‘Favoring His Left Hamstring’ at Practice

Soren Petro of Sportsradio 810 WHB noted at practice today that when Clark limped off the practice field he was “favoring his left hamstring,” and noted soon after that the training staff “laid Frank Clark on the training table and were definately checking the left hamstring.”

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star also grabbed a video of Clark exiting practice with a member of the training staff.

Clark Could be Shut Down For Preseason

Luckily, there’s still plenty of time for Clark to heal before the regular season is underway. But since there are still two preseason games left to play, even if Clark was healthy enough to play in them, chances are the Chiefs will likely shut No. 55 and won’t let him play in Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason. That’ll ensure he is a full go when the games that matter are underway in September.

Clark, 28, is entering his seventh season in the NFL, and his third with the Chiefs. During his NFL career, Clark has accumulated 140 tackles, 101 quarterback hit, 55 tackles for loss, 49 sacks, and 11 forced fumbles in 91 games played, according to Pro Sports Reference. Clark has been elected to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons.

Clark is in the third year of a five-year, $104 million contract with Kansas City. He’s on the books for a base salary of $18.5 million in 2021, with a cap hit of $25.8 million, per Spotrac.