Chiefs Designate Former 3rd-Round Pick to Return from IR

The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to welcome back two core players in the near future.

Kansas City has designated defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and special teams ace Chris Lammons to return from injured reserve, according to the NFL’s official transaction report.

#Chiefs CB Chris Lammons and DT Khalen Saunders have be designated for return from IR. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 4, 2022

Saunders (knee) was placed on injured reserve on November 30 along with running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring). McKinnon was activated from injured reserve in Week 17 and played five total snaps for the Chiefs’ in the 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Saunders hinted at his return on Twitter following the Chiefs-Bengals game.

“Lol naw y’all this why i need to play football. I need to get off Twitter,” he wrote. “I have so much adrenaline right now I’m literally about to run thru a frikin wall. I’m livid right now. My knee almost back tho and I’m going super saiyan Bink when i get back i swear on Jesus sandals.”

Lol naw y’all this why i need to play football. I need to get off Twitter. I have so much adrenaline right now I’m literally about to run thru a frikin wall. I’m livid right now. My knee almost back tho and I’m going super saiyan Bink when i get back i swear on Jesus sandals. — Sir Bink Wilfork-Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) January 2, 2022

Lammons was placed on injured reserve on December 11. He was putting together a Pro Bowl campaign as a special teamer prior to suffering a high-ankle sprain in Kansas City’s 22-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

Saunders Roasts NFL Over Requested Drug Test

When Saunders was notified by the NFL that he had a performance-enhancing drug test on the morning of Thursday, December 9, it was, you could say — strange timing.

Saunders, a part of the rotation along the interior of Kansas City’s defensive line, hasn’t played a game since October 24, which was when Kansas City lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. He has recorded two tackles in seven games played this season, per Pro Football Reference.

So, why was Saunders the choice to be drug tested? We don’t know.

But Saunders had something to say about it.

Using Twitter as the vessel, Saunders shared the news of his drug test, and why he thinks the NFL couldn’t be more wrong, taking a jab at himself in the process.

“NFL just notified me i have a performance enhancing drug test this morning.. big fella i been inactive for 6 weeks.. clearly ain’t [expletive] about my performance enhanced ,” wrote Saunders.

NFL just notified me i have a performance enhancing drug test this morning.. big fella i been inactive for 6 weeks.. clearly ain’t shit about my performance enhanced 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Sir Bink Wilfork-Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) December 9, 2021

Even though Saunders’ points are valid, he likely still had to appear for his drug test.

Chiefs Preparing for Broncos

The Chiefs’ eight-game win streak came to an end in Week 17, and they were also de-throned as the No. 1 seed in the AFC courtesy of the Tennessee Titans. Now entering the regular-season finale as the No. 2 seed in the conference, Kansas City will face the division-rival Denver Broncos.

If Kansas City wins in Week 18 and the Titans lose, then the Chiefs can re-claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, a loss for the Chiefs and/or a win for Tennessee will keep the Chiefs seated as the No. 2 seed entering the postseason.

The Titans close out their regular season facing the Houston Texans.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes says it shouldn’t be difficult for the defending AFC champions to turn the page and focus on finishing the regular season strong.