Chiefs Fan Starts GoFundMe Page To Buy Out Polarizing Player

Through five weeks of the regular season, Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen has been one of the worst players at his position in the entire NFL. He has graded out at 35.0 by PFF, which ranks at 83 out of 85 qualified players at the safety position. His play is part of the reason why the Chiefs defense ranks near the bottom of the league in most major statistical categories, like yards per game allowed (31st), points per game allowed (32.6), and turnovers forced (26th), per ESPN.

The criticism of Sorensen from some in Chiefs Kingdom brewed over the first month of the regular season. However, it boiled over in Week 5 when NBC’s Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth praised Sorensen during Kansas City’s game against the Buffalo Bills, leading to Twitter roasting Collinsworth for doing such, noting the many statistics that led to Sorensen’s poor grade by PFF.

However, it seems that the sour feelings towards Sorensen reached an all-time high prior to Kansas City’s Week 6 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Sorensen’s GoFundMe Campaign

On Monday, October 11, a GoFundMe campaign was created by a person named Chandler Wallander, who is presumably a Chiefs fan based on the fact that he took the time to create the campaign. The GoFundMe page he created was to raise money in order to buy out Sorensen’s contract with the Chiefs, which would ultimately lead to his departure from the team.

The goal to reach was $2.46 million, which is the entirety of the one-year deal he signed with Kansas City this offseason, according to Spotrac.

The reason we say “was” is because the page is no longer accepting donations, as Wallander has apparently chosen to suspend the campaign for whatever reason. Nevertheless, the attempt to raise the money highlights the strong, negative feelings at least one Chiefs fan has towards the veteran safety based on his production this season.

Sorensen on Defensive Miscues, Bills

Sorensen got to speak with the media on Wednesday, October 6 and was asked about cleaning up the miscommunications that happened on defense through the first month of the regular season.