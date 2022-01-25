Fan Jokingly Approaches Travis Kelce’s Mom After Chiefs-Bills Game [WATCH]

There’s no doubt that the Kansas City Chiefs are fortunate to have tight end Travis Kelce. As one of the greatest players in NFL history, he’s a large part of why the Chiefs are one win away from appearing in a third-straight Super Bowl.

That’s why one Kansas City fan took the time to walk over to Kelce’s mom, Donna, at Arrowhead Stadium following the Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The fan wanted to thank Donna for one of Chiefs Kingdom’s greatest gifts.

“Thank you for having Travis Kelce,” the fan said to Donna. “May god bless you for many years. Your son is amazing.”

He took the time to thank Travis Kelce's mom after the Chiefs W last night 😂 (via gondoem/IG) pic.twitter.com/uBlJEwWOjG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 25, 2022

In that game, Travis caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on an eight-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in overtime, which sealed the victory for the Chiefs and catapulted them to the AFC Title Game.

Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce in the end zone for a touchdown, which closes out the game for Kansas City. #Chiefs – 42#Bills – 36 KC moves onto the AFC Championship Game & will play the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo's season comes to an end. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/O63l4BYMj9 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 24, 2022

Donna Kelce Embarked on Wild-Card Weekend Tour

Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, had playoff games on Sunday, January 16 as part of Wild-Card Weekend. Travis was playing in Kansas City’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Kansas City, Missouri. Meanwhile, Jason and the Eagles were facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

Despite the distance between the two stadiums being over 1,200 miles, Donna embarked on a mission to be in-person for both of her sons’ games. It’s a mission that she not only garnered national attention for but one that she also accomplished.

The Eagles faced the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so Raymond James Stadium was the first stop for Donna.

Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day. First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

Unfortunately, Donna’s first stop on her travel-filled day was a loss for Jason, as the Eagles lost to the Buccaneers 31-15. Nevertheless, her love and support were evident, and from Tampa she began her travels to Kansas City. But not without a few delays.

In a text message shared by the NFL’s official Twitter account, Donna explained how she had to take a rickshaw at the stadium, which took her to an Uber. She eventually made her way to the airport, and although her flight was delayed, she managed to make it to Arrowhead Stadium in the midst of the Chiefs’ beatdown of the Steelers.

“In the car on the way to the stadium!” Donna wrote in a message shared by the NFL’s official Twitter account.

She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/410OgbaxBk — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

So, despite the games taking place in two different parts of the country that aren’t close to each other, Donna’s love and determination allowed her to view both of her sons play in a playoff game in the same day.

Travis Gets Surprise Guest in Press Conference

During the Chiefs’ victory over Pittsburgh, Travis recorded a 48-yard touchdown, which marked the 10th receiving touchdown of his postseason career. Overall, he caught five passes for 108 yards and the receiving touchdown against the Steelers.

Kelce’s 100-yard performance in the Wild-Card Round was the eighth of his career in the postseason, which is the second-most all-time in NFL History. He now needs one more 100-yard performance in the playoffs to tie Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (8). He also has four straight 100-yard performances in the playoffs, which ties an NFL record, per the Chiefs. Unfortunately, that streak came to an end against the Bills.

However, for the first time in his career — regular season or postseason — Travis also recorded a touchdown pass, which came in the red zone to wide receiver Byron Pringle at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

TRAVIS KELCE THROWS A TD PASS 🔥 Yes, you heard that right. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oE6hirWtO3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2022

Following the win for Kansas City, Travis did a press conference and was asked a question by a special guest: his mother.

“This was an elation to see you get a [passing] touchdown in a playoff game,” Donna said. “I mean, oh my gosh, how good does that feel after all these years?”

Kelce was visibly happy to hear from his mom at that time.