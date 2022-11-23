Chiefs Welcome Back Potential Starter, Place RB on IR

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced during his press conference on Wednesday, November 23 that the team has placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve.

The #Chiefs have placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, per Andy Reid. #ChiefsKingdom — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 23, 2022

Reid also announced that offensive tackle Lucas Niang, who has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the summer, has been activated to the 53-man roster. The Chiefs had until today to activate him, otherwise, the team would have had to place him on season-ending injured reserve.

The #Chiefs say that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) has been moved to injured reserve, and OL Lucas Niang has been activated to the 53-man roster. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 23, 2022

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain during Kansas City’s 30-27 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Reid said after the game that CEH’s injury didn’t look good, which hinted at him missing extended time.

After scoring 3 total touchdowns (2 receiving, 1 rushing) in the Chiefs’ 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, Edwards-Helaire’s production dipped over the next couple of games to the point that he was supplanted by rookie Isiah Pacheco as Kansas City’s RB1 in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, CEH has registered 10 total touches and 28 total yards over 3 games, per Pro Football Reference.

KC’s Veteran RB in Line to Play vs. Rams

After signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason and making his way onto the active roster at the start of the regular season, veteran running back Ronald Jones has been a healthy scratch every game this season. That caused Jones to take to Twitter on October 28 to say he wanted to be released.

Kansas City did not give in to Jones’ request, and Reid said the following week that he had spoken to Jones and smoothed things over with the veteran. With Edwards-Helaire now going on IR, however, that opens an opportunity for Jones to potentially be active for the first time this season in Week 12 when the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

After giving an update on CEH during his November 23 presser, Reid was asked about Jones and said that Jones has a “legitimate chance” to play in Week 12.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said RB Ronald Jones has a "legitimate chance" to play vs. Rams. Jones has been a healthy inactive since regular season started. Opportunity knocks with CEH landing on IR. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 23, 2022

Twitter Reacts to CEH Injury News

Twitter users reacted to the news of CEH being placed on injured reserve and Niang returning from the PUP list.

“Chiefs should see what CEH could bring on the open market this offseason,” one Twitter user wrote. “I really think people might be surprised by how little he would get us in return. I’m not a CEH hater but him being hurt, AGAIN, and Pacheco / McKinnon doing well in his place makes me think we could try.”

Chiefs should see what CEH could bring on the open market this offseason. I really think people might be surprised by how little he would get us in return. I’m not a CEH hater but him being hurt, AGAIN, and Pacheco / McKinnon doing well in his place makes me think we could try https://t.co/14sCxlq6St — Shawn O’Brate ⏱ (@SportsGuyShawnO) November 23, 2022

“Second IR stint for #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in three NFL seasons,” Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire wrote. “Last year, he was placed on IR in early October with an MCL sprain and missed five games.”

Second IR stint for #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in three NFL seasons. Last year, he was placed on IR in early October with an MCL sprain and missed five games. https://t.co/jU6VecEdTO — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 23, 2022

“So Rojo will probably get a shot this week,” Stephen Serda of Arrowhead Pride wrote. “Niang is interesting to see moving forward. At the very least he’s added offensive line depth.”

So Rojo will probably get a shot this week. Niang is interesting to see moving forward. At the very least he's added offensive line depth. https://t.co/LzglEFiKx0 — Stephen Serda (@StephenSerda) November 23, 2022

“My expectations are in check, but I am excited to see Niang back in the mix. We desperately need Tackle help,” another user wrote.