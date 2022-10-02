Chiefs Plan to Re-Sign 4th-Year WR After Game vs. Bucs: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are already making plans to re-sign a player after their Week 4, Sunday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Former Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp is visiting KC, per source,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest wrote on Twitter on October 2. “Pending a physical, Chiefs plan to sign him to their practice squad on Monday. Would provide depth with three receivers currently dealing with injuries.”

Former Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp is visiting KC, per source. Pending a physical, Chiefs plan to sign him to their practice squad on Monday. Would provide depth with three receivers currently dealing with injuries. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 2, 2022

Kemp, 26, entered the NFL undrafted out of Hawaii in 2017. He signed with Kansas City in May of that year. Since then, Kemp has remained with the Chiefs outside of a short stint with the Miami Dolphins in December of 2020, according to Pro Football Reference. He has been active for a total of 44 games during his career and has caught 4 passes on 8 targets for 42 yards. Most of his damage with the Chiefs has been as a special teamer.

On July 26, Kemp signed with the New York Giants, who made former Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka their new offensive coordinator under new head coach, Brian Daboll.

With Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen), JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), and Mecole Hardman (heel) dealing with injuries significant enough to list them on the team’s Week 4 injury report, bringing in Kemp, a veteran that’s already familiar with the system, makes sense.

Bieniemy Talks Sideline Spat With Mahomes

Speaking to the media for the first time since Kansas City lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed his halftime spat with Patrick Mahomes that went viral on social media.