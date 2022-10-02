Chiefs Plan to Re-Sign 4th-Year WR After Game vs. Bucs: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are already making plans to re-sign a player after their Week 4, Sunday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Former Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp is visiting KC, per source,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest wrote on Twitter on October 2. “Pending a physical, Chiefs plan to sign him to their practice squad on Monday. Would provide depth with three receivers currently dealing with injuries.”
Kemp, 26, entered the NFL undrafted out of Hawaii in 2017. He signed with Kansas City in May of that year. Since then, Kemp has remained with the Chiefs outside of a short stint with the Miami Dolphins in December of 2020, according to Pro Football Reference. He has been active for a total of 44 games during his career and has caught 4 passes on 8 targets for 42 yards. Most of his damage with the Chiefs has been as a special teamer.
On July 26, Kemp signed with the New York Giants, who made former Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka their new offensive coordinator under new head coach, Brian Daboll.
With Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen), JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), and Mecole Hardman (heel) dealing with injuries significant enough to list them on the team’s Week 4 injury report, bringing in Kemp, a veteran that’s already familiar with the system, makes sense.
Bieniemy Talks Sideline Spat With Mahomes
Speaking to the media for the first time since Kansas City lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed his halftime spat with Patrick Mahomes that went viral on social media.
“Here’s the thing, so obviously we have a protocol, we’re talking through the headsets,” Bieniemy explained on September 29. “Here’s what I love about Pat, Pat is a competitor. You guys have heard what I’ve said in the past about him, you want them that way. That’s how you want them. You want to finish every drive in the endzone with a score.
“At the particular time as a staff, we decided, ‘You know what? We’re getting the ball to start the second half off, so we just want to take a knee.’ So obviously, you know Pat being the competitor that he was, that he is, you know he wasn’t ready to hear that but at that particular time, I was just trying to calm the storm. Y’all know who I am. You guys have seen me erupt, so if it had been a true eruption (laughter), I think you guys would recognize that but after that, that was it.”
Mahomes Talks Sideline Spat
Similar to Bieniemy, Mahomes downplayed the viral conversation he had with his offensive coordinator in Week 3.
“Yeah, we talk every day anyways. So that’s something we don’t even really worry about,” Mahomes said of communicating with Bieniemy during his press conference on September 28. “We just continue on and move forward. I have a lot of trust in Coach Bieniemy, he’s done a lot of great things for this organization and for this team, and he’ll continue to push us forward to be even better.”
After a rough outing against the Colts in Week 3, Mahomes and Bieniemy will get a chance to turn things around quickly against a stout Buccaneers defense in primetime football in Week 4.