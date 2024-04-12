Chiefs Named Landing Spot for 39-Game Starter Who Could Replace OG Trey Smith

The departure of Nick Allegretti means the Kansas City Chiefs desperately need to find some interior line depth, whether it be in free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft.

The free agent pool is thinner than it was a month ago, but Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes free agent offensive lineman Nick Gates is a fit for Kansas City.

In fact, Holder believes Gates could potentially be a future starter for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“While the defending back-to-back Champions have a strong starting interior offensive line, they lost Nick Allegretti to the Commanders and Allegretti proved to be a valuable piece of their Super Bowl run while filling in for Joe Thuney . That leaves Kansas City with just one backup guard,” Holder wrote on April 7 .

“Coincidentally, Gates played in Washington last fall and while he didn’t last long there, the five-year pro could be a good second-string option seeing as he has experience playing four out of five spots along the line,” Holder continued. “Also, that gives the club an option to replace Trey Smith, who is entering a contract year, next offseason if Smith walks.”

Nick Gates Played Multiple Positions While in the NFC East

Gates’ NFL career began as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018. In May of that year, the New York Giants signed Gates. After the 2018 preseason, Gates did not play in any games for New York during his rookie season.

Overall, Gates spent four years with the Giants, playing in 44 regular season games and starting in 29 of those games. He had starts at each position along the offensive line during that timeframe, according to PFF.

During his time with the Giants, Gates, 28, allowed 36 total quarterback pressures (29 hurries, 5 hits, and 2 sacks) and had 12 penalties called against him.

Gates took to free agency during the 2023 offseason and signed a three-year, $16 million contract with the Washington Commanders. As the team’s starting center last season, Gates allowed 21 total QB pressures (10 hurries, 6 hits, 5 sacks) and had 4 penalties called against him in 10 games played.

On March 13, which was the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency, the Commanders released Gates.

Nick Gates Would Provide Quality Depth Along Offensive Line

Gates would be a great free agent addition for the Chiefs, for the right price, of course.

As a player that has experience playing at every position along the offensive line, Gates would give Kansas City some versatility that even Allegretti — who has played meaningful NFL reps as a center and guard but not a tackle — couldn’t.

In the event that the Chiefs didn’t want to pay Trey Smith in 2025, the option would also exist for Gates to be slotted in as Kansas City’s starting right guard. So, Gates could provide long-term value to the two-time defending Super Bowl champions as well.

With that being said — if the Chiefs want to add offensive line depth through free agency, they likely won’t do it until after the draft. Starting May 2, free agents no longer impact the NFL’s compensatory formula. Plus, the team might want to see what additions they can make to the offensive line through the draft before they sign someone in the free agent pool.

As it currently stands, the Chiefs have $19.2 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

The team’s current backup offensive linemen are Mike Caliendo, Lucas Niang, and Chukwuebuka Godrick.