Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Seen for the First Time in Boot Post Toe Surgery

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all smiles in a new photo that shows off his post-surgery boot. Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, posted the image to her Instagram Saturday evening.

The new parents are currently in Texas, as evidenced by a string of recent posts to Matthews’ Instagram story. From the looks of the caption, the two stepped out for the first time sans baby Sterling Skye, who they welcomed into the world February 21.

“Mom & Dad went somewhere last night & I just looked at photos of my baby girl & missed her the whole time,” the fitness influencer wrote.

Chiefs Are Optimistic Mahomes Will Be Ready by Minicamp

Mahomes underwent surgery to repair his turf toe on February 10, just days after the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. That being said, team executives are “hopeful” their franchise guy will be ready by June minicamp.

“It’s a three-month recovery, so we’re hopeful [Mahomes returns] somewhere around that mandatory minicamp, if we have it,” general manager Brett Veach said in his address to the media Monday. “We certainly think by training camp he’ll be ready to go and we’ll be smart with him.

“I would probably say Pat’s ahead of them just because of that type of injury and a quicker recovery. Hopefully we’ll have all three ready to go by training camp.”

Toe Did Not Play a Factor in Loss, Says Mahomes

Speaking to the media following the disappointing 31-9 loss, No. 15 refused to blame his toe for his performance during the big game February 7.

“Obviously I didn’t play the way I wanted to play, but what else can you say? All you can do is leave everything you have on the field, and I feel like the guys did that. They were the better team today. They beat us pretty good, the worst I think I’ve been beaten in a long time, but I’m proud of the guys and how they fought to the very end of the game.

“They had a good game plan. They took away our deep stuff. They took away the sidelines. They did a good job of rallying to the football and making tackles. We weren’t executing early. I had a few miscues. Guys, we weren’t on the same page. But credit to them, they played a heckuva game defensively and offensively they beat us.

“I can’t say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it. If you’re playing football, you have to battle through injuries. We’ll look at it tomorrow and make a final decision on it if we’re going to have to have surgery on it or not.”

Instead of “Running it Back,” looks like the 2021 season will be appropriately be a redemption campaign for Kansas City. Other NFL franchises, you’ve been warned.

