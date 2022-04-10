Chiefs Players React to Death of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

T

he NFL community lost a member way earlier than expected over the weekend. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, was struck by a vehicle in South Florida and killed on April 9, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Chiefs players took to Twitter to react to the news.

“Prayers man…” quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote.

Prayers man…🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 9, 2022

“Omg man…praying for Dwayne Haskins and his family. Truly tragic,” safety Justin Reid wrote.

Omg man… praying for Dwayne Haskins and his family. Truly tragic — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) April 9, 2022

“Los for works ……” former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill wrote.

Lost for words …… — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 9, 2022

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

“Prayers out to the Haskins family and all of his loved ones,” safety Juan Thornhill wrote.

Prayers out to the Haskins family and all of his loved ones🙏🏽 — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) April 9, 2022

“FLY HIGH YOUNG MAN!” former Chiefs safety and free agent, Tyrann Mathieu, wrote.

FLY HIGH YOUNG MAN! pic.twitter.com/yQLOkUwhLv — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 9, 2022

“Wow! R.I.P,” Kansas City defensive lineman Malik Herring wrote.

Wow! R.I.P 💔 — Malik Herring (@HerringMalik) April 9, 2022

Twitter Blasts Adam Schefter for Editorializing Haskins News

Schefter was blasted on Twitter for his original breaking news Tweet regarding Haskins, which included Haskins’ struggles in the NFL.

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter wrote in the since-deleted Tweet.

People don’t forget Adam pic.twitter.com/MRrLKJiJqd — zach coia (@ZCoia) April 9, 2022

Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain was one of many Twitter users that were outraged over Schefter’s Tweet.

“Ain’t no way in hell Adam Schefter tweeted that…” Fountain wrote.

Ain’t no way in hell Adam schefter tweeted that… — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) April 9, 2022

“Athletes for the record.. the sh*t @AdamSchefter wrote that’s how a lot of people view us.. we ain’t sh*t but entertainment!.. if you let 1 treat you with disrespect the rest will follow…” former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant wrote.

Athletes for the record.. the shit @AdamSchefter wrote that’s how a lot of people view us.. we ain’t shit but entertainment!.. if you let 1 treat you with disrespect the rest will follow… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 9, 2022

“@AdamSchefter you lame asf all around grown a*s man and can look in the mirror and smile at yourself,” Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wrote.

@AdamSchefter you lame asf all around grown ass man and can look in the mirror and smile at yourself — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 9, 2022

“How about “ Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away” TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!!” former NFL and Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones wrote.

How about “ Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away” TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life🤦🏾‍♂️ STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!! pic.twitter.com/gb1D9KcgCQ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) April 9, 2022

“Adam Schefter has now had to delete multiple important breaking news tweets in the last few weeks bc he can’t seem to figure out how not to editorialize while delivering sensitive information. The ppl he’s reporting on deserve better,” FS1’s Tanya Ray Fox wrote.

Adam Schefter has now had to delete multiple important breaking news tweets in the last few weeks bc he can’t seem to figure out how not to editorialize while delivering sensitive information. The ppl he’s reporting on deserve better. — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) April 9, 2022

Statements by Steelers, Commanders on Haskins’ Death

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on the passing of Haskins.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time,” Tomlin wrote.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera also released a statement about the situation.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of the team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending out heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayed to the Haskins family at this time,” he wrote.

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022