Chiefs a Potential Landing Spot for $17 Million DT That ‘Likes to Talk Trash’

With Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu recovering from a torn ACL and the status of Chris Jones‘s future in Kansas City up in the air, the Chiefs need a starter along the defensive line for the 2024 season, specifically along the interior.

That’s why PFF’s Brad Spielberger named the two-time defending Super Bowl champions a potential landing spot for soon-to-be free agent defensive tackle Justin Jones.

“Kansas City has lost a lot of depth pieces along the interior in recent years, and inside-outside threat Charles Omenihu may miss the early portion of the 2024 season. Jones played against the Chiefs twice a year over his rookie contract and returns here in a specific role,” Spielberger wrote on February 27.

“Jones was drafted to the Los Angeles Chargers by new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco, and while consistency can fluctuate, there were some solid flashes in 2023.”

What to Know About Justin Jones

Jones, 27, was a third-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. During his six years in the NFL — which includes four seasons with the Chargers and two with the Chicago Bears — Jones has developed into a starter and plays on running and passing downs.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 309 pounds, Jones is fresh off of a 2023 campaign with the Bears in which he tallied 36 total quarterback pressures (18 hurries, 13 hits, 5 sacks), 22 stops, and 3 batted passes in 17 regular season games, per PFF.

Jones was also Chicago’s nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Throughout his NFL career, Jones has earned $17.07 million. The most recent deal he signed with the Bears was for two years and $12 million and was signed in 2022.

Does Justin Jones Make Sense for Chiefs?

Aside from what’s going on with Omenihu and Jones, 2018 third-round pick Derrick Nnadi — who played 46% of the team’s defensive snaps last season — and Tershawn Wharton — who played 37% of the team’s defensive snaps last season — are also set to hit free agency. That leaves the Chiefs with a gaping hole at defensive tackle from a starter and depth standpoint.

Because of that, general manager Brett Veach will likely explore many options to fill the defensive tackle room with talent, one of which would be adding Justin Jones.

If Chris Jones signs with another team, adding Justin Jones wouldn’t completely fill the void left by the two-time All-Pro. But no player Kansas City adds will fill the void left by Jones, which is why the Chiefs will have to be content with adding an interior defender who is at least serviceable on a three-down basis. Justin Jones fits that mold. The team could also draft one or multiple players for that position.

As it currently stands, Kansas City’s defensive tackle room for the 2024 season includes Omenihi, Mike Pennel, Matt Dickerson, and Isaiah Buggs.

