Chiefs Promote DE, LB to Active Roster for Monday Night Football vs. Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted a couple of players from the practice squad to the 53-man roster prior to their Week 8 showdown against the New York Giants. They elevated defensive end Austin Edwards and linebacker Darius Harris for the Monday, November 1 game, per the team.

We have activated Practice Squad players DE Austin Edwards and LB Darius Harris via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/w2EbHaUTXO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2021

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Reason for Harris, Edwards Elevations

Harris has been elevated for five of the team’s seven games this season but has been limited to a special teams role, playing 35% of the team’s total special teams snaps on game day, per Pro Football Reference. This is the first game in 2021 that Edwards will be elevated for.

Harris’ elevation comes in wake of Kansas City announcing that veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens would miss his second straight game due to an elbow injury he suffered in Week 6 in the team’s win over the Washington Football team. Edwards’ elevation comes in wake of the team announcing that defensive lineman Khalen Saunders would miss the prime-time matchup against New York due to a knee injury that kept him out of practice this past week.

Offensive tackle Mike Remmers (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (foot) are both listed as questionable for the Week 8 game, so keep an eye out on the inactives list released 90 minutes prior to kickoff to see if they will be available to play.

Spags on Giants, Daniel Jones

In Week 8, the defending AFC champions take on the Giants, who are coming off a big 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is New York’s leading rusher through seven games.

“So, most of the teams in this league are figuring out that if you’ve got a quarterback that can beat you with his feet as well as throwing it, it can become a lot tougher to defend,” Spags explained during his press conference on Friday, October 29. “This guy’s athletic and yet he can stand back there and be the prototypical sit-on-the-spot, fire the ball downfield. He makes all the throws, and when his offensive coordinator calls for him to run it or something we do different dictates that he has to run, he’s really pretty good for a big, tall 6’5” guy. “We haven’t played him obviously in the time he’s been, and this is the first time, but I remember seeing highlights when he was a rookie and the past couple of years. I will tell you this, he’s fearless runner. I saw him put his head down in the Atlanta game, he did it in Dallas, and then he made a great catch in the Carolina game— he saw it and took a hit. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for him.” As early as it is in the season, the game against the Giants feels like a must-win situation for the Chiefs. Sitting a 3-4 on the season and in third place in the AFC West, Kansas City needs to start stringing together wins if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Because of that, the Chiefs need to bring their best performance of the season in prime time against New York.