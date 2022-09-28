Chiefs Promote Rookie, Welcome Back Recently-Cut Veteran: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are giving one of their rookie draft picks his first opportunity to play in an NFL regular season game in Week 4.

The Chiefs are promoting rookie cornerback Nazeeh Johnson from the practice squad to the 53-player roster, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN on September 28.

Chiefs promoted rookie CB Nazeeh Johnson to active roster from practice squad. So the Fab Five from this year's draft will be intact once Trent McDuffie comes off IR. Johnson was a 7th round draft pick, one of 5 DBs drafted by Chiefs. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 28, 2022

Johnson, a seventh-round pick, was one of five defensive backs drafted by the Chiefs this year, with the others being first-round pick Trent McDuffie, second-round pick Bryan Cook, fourth-round pick Joshua Williams, and seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson. However, Johnson was the only drafted defensive back that didn’t make Kansas City’s active roster come the regular season.

With McDuffie landing on injured reserve on September 13 and an extra roster spot opening up due to the team releasing veteran linebacker Elijah Lee on September 27, it makes sense for the Chiefs to promote Johnson to the 53-player roster ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs Welcome Back Veteran LB

Along with promoting Johnson, the Chiefs are also welcoming back a veteran defender, but this time he’ll be joining the practice squad.

Kansas City is re-signing linebacker Elijah Lee to the practice squad, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star on September 28.

Chiefs brought back LB Elijah Lee to the practice squad, I’m told. Move comes a day after the team released the veteran LB as a vested veteran. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) September 28, 2022

Kansas City signed Lee, 26, to a one-year deal on March 22. As a six-year NFL veteran, Lee was expected to compete for defensive reps behind second-year linebacker Nick Bolton and third-year linebacker Willie Gay. However, the play of rookie third-round pick Leo Chenal and Darius Harris, who is filling in for Gay during his four-game suspension, pushed Lee down the depth chart. That’s why the Chiefs cut ties with him at the end of the preseason and then signed him to their practice squad at the beginning of the regular season.