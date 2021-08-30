Chiefs Waive 2019 Draft Pick, Preseason Stud Amid Roster Cutdowns: Reports

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun shaving down their roster from 80 to the required 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CDT deadline. And the first of two notable names they cut ties with was a stud during the preseason this year — Derrick Gore.

Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reports that the Chiefs have waived the second-year running back.

The Chiefs have waived running back Derrick Gore, a source tells The Star. Gore led the team in rushing in the second preseason game and then totaled 106 yards and a touchdown in the finale. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 30, 2021

The second notable name was third-year running back Darwin Thompson, who was also waived, according to McDowell.

The Chiefs have waived Darwin Thompson, a source tells The Star. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 30, 2021

Gore Led Running Backs in Yardage

After coming out of Louisiana-Monroe as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Gore played on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad along with the Washington Football Team’s before joining Kansas City in February, per the team’s website.

After a rough outing during the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers in which Gore totaled eight yards (six rushing, two receiving), the second-year back took the reigns in the backfield for the reminder of the preseason. In three preseason games this summer Thompson rushed 15 times for 72 yards while also reeling in six passes for 25 yards.

In Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, Gore ran the ball eight times for 54 yards — which led the team. Then in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, Gore had 106 total yards (26 rushing, 80 receiving) and one receiving touchdown. He led all Chiefs pass-catchers in receiving yards that game.

An injury to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the second preseason game along with Darrel Williams being in concussion protocol led to more opportunities for Gore this summer, which he took advantage of. Unfortunately, the increase in productivity didn’t lead to a spot on the 53-man roster in Kansas City. Edwards-Helaire and Williams when healthy are the top two backs, the emergence of veteran Jerick McKinnon — who signed with the Chiefs this offseason — and the presence of Thompson — who had been with the team for two years — made it very difficult for Gore to find a spot on Kansas City’s roster.

If he goes through waivers without being claimed, the possibility does exist for the Chiefs to sign Gore to their practice squad.

Thompson Projected Practice Squad Body

As a 2019 sixth-round pick for Kansas City, Thompson has accumulated 333 total yards (225 rushing, 108 receiving) during his first two seasons in the NFL, per Pro Sports Reference. During three games this preseason, Thompson rushed 15 times for 72 yards while also collecting six passes for 25 yards.

Among the players that have been removed from the active roster, Thompson is one of the top choices to land on the practice squad if he is able to make it through waivers unclaimed. His elusiveness out of the backfield could be utilized as an emergency option in Kansas City if injuries begin to take over the running back room during the season.

Other Transactions

Here are the other transactions that have taken place for the Chiefs prior to Tuesday’s deadline, with the list being updated as the transactions continue to roll in. Hyperlinked are the reporters that broke the news:

