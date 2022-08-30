Chiefs Release 4-Year WR in ‘Surprise’ Move: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with another receiver notable wide receiver on roster cutdown day. The team has released receiver Daurice Fountain, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Chiefs released WR Daurice Fountain, according to a source. This is a surprise move, figured Fountain was in because he knew scheme and can contribute on special teams. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 30, 2022

Teope referring to the move as a “surprise” is warranted. The expectation was that Fountain would be the sixth receiver on the 53-player roster, with the receivers making the cut being JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, rookie Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson. Fountain was expected to keep a roster spot because of his familiarity with the system (joined KC in May of 2021) and abilities on special teams.

Although Fountain was released, it might not be the end of his time in Kansas City. There’s still a chance he could sign to the Chiefs’ practice squad, which is where he was for a majority of the 2021 season. Time will tell if that happens.

Sam McDowell noted after the news of Fountain’s release that another receiver did not take the spot on the roster that Fountain was expected to hold. Instead, the Chiefs plan to roll into the regular season with just five receivers, per McDowell.

This is not a case of another receiver grabbing Fountain’s spot. The Chiefs will only keep five receivers, I’m told. https://t.co/IONY0ZNZIT — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 30, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Fountain’s Release

“Very surprised by this,” Patrick Allen of FanSided wrote. “But Buechele and Jones making the team had consequences. I reckon Fountain is high on the Chiefs’ list of guys they’d like to bring back…if another team doesn’t snatch him first.”

Very surprised by this. But Buechele and Jones making the team had consequences. I reckon Fountain is high on the Chiefs' list of guys they'd like to bring back…if another team doesn't snatch him first. https://t.co/BJl1RnUpoG — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) August 30, 2022

“The #Chiefs cutting WR Daurice Fountain is a big surprise, for the reasons @HerbieTeope listed, plus I thought he looked pretty good offensively the final preseason game,” Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride wrote. “Did WR Corey Coleman’s returning upside get it done? He was outside moments ago during our media look.”

The #Chiefs cutting WR Daurice Fountain is a big surprise, for the reasons @HerbieTeope listed, plus I thought he looked pretty good offensively the final preseason game. Did WR Corey Coleman's returning upside get it done? He was outside moments ago during our media look. https://t.co/GFoBdK3uDB — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 30, 2022

“DANGIT. Feels like a guy who has performed with every opportunity,” Seth Keysor of The Athletic wrote. “I assume he’ll be on the practice squad.”

DANGIT. Feels like a guy who has performed with every opportunity. I assume he'll be on the practice squad. https://t.co/eRZEYw7uJ4 — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) August 30, 2022

“I really thought Fountain would play a role for the Chiefs at some point in his career,” another user wrote. “Hope he finds success elsewhere.”

I really thought Fountain would play a role for the Chiefs at some point in his career. Hope he finds success elsewhere. https://t.co/RqeQWTixys — Austin Earl (@austinearl13) August 30, 2022

“I’ll be kinda sad if the #Chiefs decided to let go of Fountain to keep RoJo,” Wes Roesch wrote. “Hopefully they bring him back after Bell goes on IR?”

I'll be kinda sad if the #Chiefs decided to let go of Fountain to keep RoJo. Hopefully they bring him back after Bell goes on IR? https://t.co/9CUE9E7qQI — Wes Roesch (@WesleyRoesch) August 30, 2022

“Surprise cut. Might be a procedural move so they can get Bell to IR or with them keeping 3 QBs and 5 RBs, they may stick with just 5 WRs,” Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report wrote.

Surprise cut. Might be a procedural move so they can get Bell to IR or with them keeping 3 QBs and 5 RBs, they may stick with just 5 WRs. https://t.co/iDXYG4izwq — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) August 30, 2022

“Three QBs, four RBs, one fullback, and four TEs (until Bell hits IR) put a roster squeeze on. Looks like just five WRs for now,” Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report wrote.

Three QBs, four RBs, one fullback, and four TEs (until Bell hits IR) put a roster squeeze on. Looks like just five WRs for now. https://t.co/Zl2V4OVM7z — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) August 30, 2022

What Happens Between Preseason and Week 1?

Now that there are only three preseason games in the NFL, nearly all NFL teams have a two-week gap between their preseason finale and Week 1 regular season game (with the exception of Bills/Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 1).

From the preseason finale until August 30 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, all NFL teams must shave their rosters down to 53 players. Once that deadline is reached, the teams then shift their focus to the regular season.