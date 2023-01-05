Chiefs Cut Veteran Vying for Starter Role at Start of Season

To make room for receiver Mecole Hardman (IR) on the 53-player roster on December 4, the Kansas City Chiefs waived offensive tackle Geron Christian, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

We have activated WR Mecole Hardman from Reserve/Injured. We have waived OT Geron Christian. pic.twitter.com/iOFocUCMTG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2023

Christian was a third-round pick of the Washington Commanders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville. In three seasons with Washington, he played a total of 24 games, but only started in eight of them, according to Pro Football Reference. Last season — in his lone season with the Texans — Christian played in 14 regular-season games and started eight of them.

Per PFF, 560 of the 588 total offensive snaps played by Christian last season were at left tackle. The other 28 were at right tackle. He earned a 78.8 passing block grade by PFF. During his four-year career, he has played a total of 1,042 snaps at left tackle and 119 at right tackle.

On March 20, the Chiefs signed Christian to a one-year deal.

Entering this season, Christian was expected to compete with Lucas Niang and Andrew Wylie for the starting right tackle job. However, Christian was never able to win that job and has been buried on the depth chart ever since. He played in just two games this season, earning 5 snaps in Week 1 and 6 in Week 7, according to Pro Football Reference.

Although he was released, that doesn’t mean Christian’s stint in Kansas City is officially over. NFL teams can begin signing free agents to Reserve/Future contracts on Monday, January 9. So, if Christian clears waivers, he might opt to sign a new deal with the Chiefs next week so he can continue to work with them during the offseason with the hopes of carving a spot for himself on their 53-player roster next season.

Big Red: Butker Dealing With Back Spasms

In other Chiefs-related news — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced during his press conference on Wednesday, December 4 that kicker Harrison Butker is dealing with back spasms. Because of this, Reid said it’s possible the team brings in a backup kicker in the event that Butker can’t play in Kansas City’s Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s getting better as we go here, but he did have some back spasms and we just pulled off (of) him,” Reid said of Butker’s spasms.

However, Big Red didn’t seem overly concerned about Butker’s health.

“Yeah, there’s a chance. There’s a chance we do,” Reid said when asked if the team will sign another kicker. “[Butker]’s doing ok, but just from a security standpoint, there’s a chance we do that. We haven’t quite got that far, but there’s a chance we might have to do that. Now that’s nothing with Harrison – we have full trust in Harrison, so I don’t want to start that kind of stuff.”

Twitter Reacts to Butker Injury Update

Twitter users reacted to Reid’s injury update on Butker.

