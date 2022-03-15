Chiefs Make Final Decision on Frank Clark’s Fate in KC: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to not only keep defensive end Frank Clark, but they also saved some cap space in the process via a restructured contract.

The three-time Pro Bowl defender and Kansas City agreed to a restructured contract, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Clark’s re-worked deal is for two years and $29 million, with a maximum payout of $36 million, per Rapoport.

Before the restructure, Clark was on the books with a $26.3 million cap hit for 2022, according to OverTheCap. If Kansas City wanted to cut him pre-June 1 on that contract, the team would have taken on $13.6 million in dead money. However, restructuring Clark’s deal (based on what we know right now about the contract) means the Chiefs owe Clark about $14.5 million annually. So, it costs the team roughly $1.1 million more to keep Clark instead of cutting him.