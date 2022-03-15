Chiefs Make Final Decision on Frank Clark’s Fate in KC: Report

Chiefs Make Final Decision on Frank Clark's Fate in KC: Report

  • Updated
Frank Clark

Getty A decision could be coming between the Kansas City Chiefs and edge rusher Frank Clark.

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to not only keep defensive end Frank Clark, but they also saved some cap space in the process via a restructured contract.

The three-time Pro Bowl defender and Kansas City agreed to a restructured contract, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Clark’s re-worked deal is for two years and $29 million, with a maximum payout of $36 million, per Rapoport.

Before the restructure, Clark was on the books with a $26.3 million cap hit for 2022, according to OverTheCap. If Kansas City wanted to cut him pre-June 1 on that contract, the team would have taken on $13.6 million in dead money. However, restructuring Clark’s deal (based on what we know right now about the contract) means the Chiefs owe Clark about $14.5 million annually. So, it costs the team roughly $1.1 million more to keep Clark instead of cutting him.

