Chiefs Make Final Call on WR Kadarius Toney’s Status vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has missed the team’s last two games due to a hamstring injury. While he did practice for the first time in Week 14 — albeit in a limited fashion — since suffering the injury in Week 11, he’s apparently still not healthy enough to be active for Kansas City’s Week 14 game against the division-rival Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs have officially ruled out Toney for the team’s outing at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, December 11.

Kadarius Toney has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/2gxuljY87V — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 10, 2022

Going against a 3-9 Broncos squad, it makes sense that the Chiefs have already ruled out Toney before he even took the field for pregame warmups on Sunday. There’s no need to rush him back from a hamstring injury, which can be a tricky injury to deal with. So, the second-year pass catcher will miss his third consecutive game and attempt to return to action in Week 15 when Kansas City faces the Houston Texans.

Chiefs Promote WR from Practice Squad

With Toney out yet again, the Chiefs promoted receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad to the 53-player roster on Saturday, December 10.

We have activated WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad via standard elevation. pic.twitter.com/pplF1zUNq7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 10, 2022

As a fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith-Marsette played a very limited role during his rookie season. He played just 17% of the team’s offense snaps during the eight games he was active for, catching 5 passes on 6 targets for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He was also used in a very limited role as a kick returner, registering 83 yards on 4 total returns (20.3 yards per return).

Smith-Marsette’s time in Minnesota ended this summer, as he was waived by the Vikings on August 31. The Chicago Bears claimed him off of waivers a day later. During his time with the Bears this season, he caught 1 pass on 4 targets for 15 yards in the six games he was active for.

On October 18, the Bears waived Smith-Marsette. The Chiefs then signed him to their practice squad on October 22, and he has remained there since.

Twitter Reacts to Toney Being Ruled Out

Twitter users reacted to Toney being ruled out for a third straight game.

“Getting his body right NEEDS to be a top priority this offseason if KT ever wants to tap into his potential,” former NFL receiver Chris Manno wrote. “Its criminal that a dude THAT explosive/impactful cant get himself on the field. Your body is your tool in this line of work, and true commitment to prepping it is a must.”

Getting his body right NEEDS to be a top priority this offseason if KT ever wants to tap into his potential. Its criminal that a dude THAT explosive/impactful cant get himself on the field. Your body is your tool in this line of work, and true commitment to prepping it is a must https://t.co/0PwvA6OQcP — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) December 10, 2022

“If this hammy lingers much longer I’m gonna start to be really concerned,” one Twitter user wrote.

If this hammy lingers much longer I’m gonna start to be really concerned — 🅱️riar (@Vampahh) December 10, 2022

“Man this guy just needs to get healthy I knew giants were right about this, hamstrings made out of rubber bands,” another user wrote.

Man this guy just needs to get healthy I knew giants were right about this, hamstrings made out of rubber bands — David Mathews (@DxvidMxthews) December 10, 2022

“What was the point of getting him if he’s just gonna always be out….been injured his whole career,” another user wrote.

What was the point of getting him if he's just gonna always be out….been injured his whole career.🤦🏻‍♂️ — Damon Wagner (@Damon38323662) December 10, 2022

“Casuals will not recognize this as a problem. Others will say we knew this was coming because he’s a drama filled paper doll,” another user wrote.

Casuals will not recognize this as a problem. Others will say we knew this was coming because he’s a drama filled paper doll. — Life goes on (@DavidBridgers80) December 10, 2022

“When Toney has been healthy enough to get on the field with KC since he came over,” another user wrote. “He’s shown signs of being a contributor I felt like if anyone could get this young guys career on track it’d be this team. Just wanna see that guy healthy & on the field.”