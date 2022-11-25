Chiefs Make Final Call on WR Kadarius Toney’s Status vs. Rams

After suffering a hamstring injury during the Kansas City Chiefs 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, it was reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that Toney suffered a hamstring strain and could miss “some time” moving forward.
Now we know at the very least what “some time” means.
After missing every practice in Week 12, Toney has been ruled out for the Chiefs-Rams game, per the Chiefs on November 25.
Kansas City also listed starting right guard Joe Thuney (ankle), safety Juan Thornhill (calf), and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) as questionable for the Week 12 outing.
Although Toney will be sidelined, the Chiefs will welcome back JuJu Smith-Schuster, who sat out Week 11 due to a concussion. He practiced fully leading up to the Chiefs-Rams game and has no injury designation for the game. Aside from JuJu, Kansas City will have rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson as a supporting cast for Kansas City’s passing game. The team might also promote Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell from the practice squad to the game day roster, which they also did in Week 11.
Head coach Andy Reid confirmed to reporters on Friday that Toney’s hamstring injury stems from the same hamstring injury he was dealing with earlier in the season when he was still with the New York Giants.
“No, [Kadarius Toney] had had it (the hamstring injury) in New York, and he just felt it kind of coming back, and so we just said, ‘Listen, let’s not go any further with it and make it more serious.’ So, we backed off on it,” Reid said during his press conference.
Mahomes Thankful for JuJu’s Return
Prior to suffering a concussion in Week 10, Smith-Schuster was on a bit of a hot streak for Kansas City. From Weeks 6-9 (KC had a Week 8 bye), Smith-Schuster combined for 22 catches on 25 targets for 325 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.
Despite not having Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman (abdomen, injured reserve) for the entirety of the Week 11 outing and Toney for a large chunk of that game, Patrick Mahomes still managed to throw for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, getting JuJu back is a big boost to a Chiefs offense that is banged up 11 games into the season.
Mahomes is thankful to have JuJu back in the lineup versus the defending Super Bowl champions.
“To get a dynamic playmaker back – hopefully, everything goes good with the protocol and everything like that, and he’s healthy and ready to go,” Mahomes said of JuJu’s anticipated return. “But just to have that energy on the sideline again. He’s obviously a great player, but a great teammate so you always want to get those guys back in the huddle.”
The Chiefs-Rams game will take place on Sunday, November 27 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time.
Twitter Reacts to Toney Being Out
Twitter users reacted to Toney being ruled out for Week 12.
“This sucks but it will hurt more if Thuney and Thornhill are out too. Luckily juju is back,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Doing our best to make this a ‘(Harrison) Butker from 55-yds to win as the clock expires’ game,” another user wrote.
“Tough that Toney is out. Hopefully they can get the hamstring issue(s) cleaned up moving forward,” Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report wrote.