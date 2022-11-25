Chiefs Make Final Call on WR Kadarius Toney’s Status vs. Rams

After suffering a hamstring injury during the Kansas City Chiefs 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, it was reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that Toney suffered a hamstring strain and could miss “some time” moving forward.

Now we know at the very least what “some time” means.

After missing every practice in Week 12, Toney has been ruled out for the Chiefs-Rams game, per the Chiefs on November 25.

Joe Thuney, Juan Thornhill, and Chris Lammons are questionable for Sunday's game. Kadarius Toney is out. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 25, 2022

Kansas City also listed starting right guard Joe Thuney (ankle), safety Juan Thornhill (calf), and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) as questionable for the Week 12 outing.

Although Toney will be sidelined, the Chiefs will welcome back JuJu Smith-Schuster, who sat out Week 11 due to a concussion. He practiced fully leading up to the Chiefs-Rams game and has no injury designation for the game. Aside from JuJu, Kansas City will have rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson as a supporting cast for Kansas City’s passing game. The team might also promote Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell from the practice squad to the game day roster, which they also did in Week 11.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed to reporters on Friday that Toney’s hamstring injury stems from the same hamstring injury he was dealing with earlier in the season when he was still with the New York Giants.