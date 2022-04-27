Chiefs Sign 48-Touchdown College Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have filled out their quarterback room ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, signing quarterback Anthony Gordon, according to his agent, Steve Caric.

Gordon was previously on a reserve/futures contract with Kansas City, which he signed on January 12, per the NFL’s personnel notice.

Gordon entered the league undrafted in 2019. In 2021, he played in the last two preseason games for the Chiefs. During those games, he completed 18-of-24 pass attempts for 121 yards, per the Football Database. Overall, Gordon has spent time with the Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos since entering the league.

Before entering the NFL, Gordon played at Washington State, where he compiled 5,579 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and a 71.6% completion percentage during his senior season, per Sports Reference.

With Gordon officially on the roster, Kansas City’s quarterback room now consists of Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Shane Buechele, and Gordon.

Brett Veach ‘Huge Fan’ of Minnesota Edge Rusher

In other Chiefs-related news, an NFL prospect that has been consistently mocked to the Chiefs ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft has at least one fan within Kansas City’s front office. That fan is also a decision-maker for the Chiefs.

Kansas City general manager Brett Veach is a “huge fan” of Minnesota pass rusher Boye Mafe, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

“Boye Mafe has been regularly mocked to the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the first round, and I’m told general manager Brett Veach was a huge fan of the Minnesota pass rusher before Senior Bowl practices even started,” Pauline wrote on April 25. “The fandom increased manyfold after Veach saw what Mafe was able to do during the three days of practice.”

Mafe showed flashes of excellence during his time in the Big Ten. During his senior season, he accumulated 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 7 sacks, per Sports Reference. However, the consistency wasn’t always there. According to Pauline, the blame shouldn’t be put on Mafe for the inconsistencies, though.

“Teams believe Mafe was limited by the Minnesota defensive system,” Pauline wrote. “Yet, he really showed his versatility and potential when used in multiple schemes at the Senior Bowl, where his game was allowed to open up.”

Mafe’s abilities would fill a need for Kansas City’s defense. The Chiefs’ defense tallied 31 total sacks during the 2021 season, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, per StatMuse. Adding talent alongside Chris Jones and Frank Clark is a top priority for Kansas City in the draft, which Veach detailed during his pre-draft press conference on April 22.

With a league-high 12 draft picks to utilize this year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Chiefs dip multiple times into the edge rusher pool via the draft. With two picks in the first round — the 29th and 30th overall selections — drafting an edge rusher on Day 1 makes a lot of sense.

Twitter Reacts to Mafe Being Linked to Chiefs

Twitter users gave their thoughts on Mafe being linked to the Chiefs.

“I’m starting to talk myself into wanting the Chiefs to draft both Boye Mafe and George Karlaftis at 29/30. Double down. One guy with a high floor and one with high upside,” Sterling Holmes of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

“Boye Mafe is literally my least favorite prospect in the draft and that’s who the Chiefs are going to take,” another user wrote.

Chiefs Dream: Trading up for Jameson Williams or Garrett Wilson and drafting Kaiir Elam at 30 Chiefs Nightmare: Staying at 29/30 and drafting Arnold Ebiketie or Boye Mafe," another user wrote.