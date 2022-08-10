Chiefs Poach Former 1st-Round Pick DT from Raiders: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs beefed up their defensive line on Tuesday, Aug. 9 by signing veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Shelton, 28, entered the league as a first-round draft pick — 12th overall — of the Cleveland Browns in 2015. After three seasons in Cleveland, Shelton spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, one with the Detroit Lions, and last season with the New York Giants.

During his seven-year career, Shelton has accumulated 138 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in 100 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

Shelton worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 8, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. So the Chiefs potentially lured Shelton away from Las Vegas with a better offer. Time will tell what the deal is between Shelton and the defending AFC West champions.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing approximately 350 pounds, Shelton does his damage on the field as a run defender. So, the Chiefs’ coaching staff must have felt they needed to improve the defense’s ability to stop the run in the trenches based on what they saw from the unit during the first few weeks of training camp.

Shelton joins a defensive tackle room in Kansas City that includes Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders, Joshua Kaindoh, and Taylor Stallworth.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Signing Shelton

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs signing Shelton.

“Danny Shelton wasn’t good last year. At all. Just my first observation — not saying he can’t be good this year,” Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report wrote. “The Chiefs now have quite a few guys competing. Going to be interesting to see how many of (or who of) Shelton/Saunders/Stallworth ends up sticking.”

“Super Bowl LIII Champion Danny Shelton spent 1 season with the Patriots and Brendan Daly was his DL coach in 2018 where the two won Super Bowls LIII together. This DL room is loaded,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I like the reported Danny Shelton signing,” Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News wrote. “He provides a the #Chiefs a big bodied one tech. If he can push the pocket in pass rush, that would be an added bonus.”

“Danny Shelton is more an A-gap, 1-tech type of DT, something the #Chiefs really only have in Derrick Nnadi,” Ron Kopp Jr. of Arrowhead Pride wrote. “Most of the rest are closer to penetrating, B-gap type of players Might just be getting another one of those types in to help with rotation during preseason.”

“This is absolutely a product of pre-season ultra-optimism, but … our DL is suddenly looking … not bad,” another user wrote.

“I am always down for signing a UW DAWG! Was skeptical because Shelton doesn’t bring pass rush, He’s a space-taking NT,” Ryan Tracy of Locked On Chiefs wrote. “Good sign that #Chiefs are happy with Wharton/Saunders and could go with more stout DL addition. Bad news for Stallworth’s season.”

I am always down for signing a UW DAWG! Was skeptical because Shelton doesn't bring passrush, He's a space-taking NT. Good sign that #Chiefs are happy with Wharton/Saunders and could go with more stout DL addition.

Chiefs Set to Face Bears in Preseason Opener

With the defending AFC West champions now in their second week of padded practices, they are now prepping to face the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener. That game is set to take place at noon CST on Saturday, August 13, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

We have yet to hear from Kansas City’s coaching staff how many reps the starters will play in the preseason opener.