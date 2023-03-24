Chiefs Sign Former No. 1 National Recruit to Round Out Key Position

The Kansas City Chiefs have rounded out their defensive tackle room by signing free agent Byron Cowart to a one-year deal according to Cowart’s agency, JL Sports, on March 24.

Coming out of Armwood high school in Florida, Cowart was considered the top recruit at his position coming out of the 2015 class and the third-best overall recruit in that class according to 247 Sports.

After three years at Auburn followed by one season at Maryland, Cowart was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round in 2019. He struggled to make a name for himself with the Patriots, which is why after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury he was waived by New England in July 2022.

A day after being waived by the Patriots, Cowart, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 300 pounds, was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. In 17 regular season games played last season, Cowart registered 8 tackles, 7 stops, and 4 total pressures, all of which were QB hurries according to PFF.

Chiefs Defensive Line Starting to Take Form

At the start of free agency, All-Pro Chris Jones was the only defensive tackle on Kansas City’s roster that played meaningful snaps in 2022 and was under contract through the 2023 season. Yet, the Chiefs have made enough moves since the start of free agency (March 15) for the defensive line to look closer to a finished product ahead of the draft, though there’s some work still left to be done.

The Chiefs were able to retain Tershawn Wharton on a one-year deal this offseason but lost Khalen Saunders, who took to free agency and signed with the New Orleans Saints. The team also re-signed former draft pick Derrick Nnadi on a one-year deal. Brandon Williams, who signed with the Chiefs during the 2022 season, is still a free agent. Kansas City also has Danny Shelton and Daniel Wise, who will work with the Chiefs this offseason and will look to remain with the team through the summer.

Along the edge, the defending Super Bowl champions parted ways with veteran Frank Clark but signed former San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. Kansas City’s defensive end room currently includes Omenihu, George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Malik Herring, and Joshua Kaindoh.

Cowart, 26, will have to battle for a spot on Kansas City’s active roster come September. Though the Chiefs defensive tackle room now has six players in it, they might look to add another piece to it via the draft and/or free agency to add help alongside Chris Jones in the starting lineup.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Signing Byron Cowart

Twitter users reacted to the defending Super Bowl champions adding Byron Cowart.

“Byron Cowart started 14 games for the Patriots in 2020 before missing all of 2021 due to injury,” Arrowhead Live wrote. “Interesting addition that will be battling for a roster spot in August.”

“Byron Cowart will be 27 in May. He’s 6’3, 300lbs, played in only 227 defensive snaps in 17 games last season (13 snaps per game) along with other 92 special teams snaps,” another user wrote. “Definitely a ‘wait and see’ signing that could turn into a camp body or a legitimate contributor.”