Chiefs Sign Former Cowboys Draft Pick, Miami Product

The Kansas City Chiefs are utilizing the open space on their practice squad to add defensive talent.

Kansas City signed defensive end Joe Jackson to its practice squad on Thursday, January 20, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Jackson, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played just one season in Dallas, however, before spending the last two with the Cleveland Browns. In 20 games played during his career, Jackson has recorded four QB hits, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, all of which came this season in Cleveland except for one tackle for loss, per Pro Sports Reference.

KC Cut PS Players Ahead of Chiefs-Bills Game

With the Chiefs‘ Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills looming, the defending AFC champions are freeing up some space on their practice squad.

The Chiefs have terminated the practice squad contracts of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, defensive end/outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun, defensive back Josh Jackson, and linebacker Elijah Sullivan, per the NFL’s transaction report on Tuesday, January 18.

Per the NFL transaction report, the #Chiefs released 4 players from the practice squad. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ZPs8HbAc5z — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) January 18, 2022

On Monday, January 17, practice squad contracts expired for players on teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention. So, clearing up space on the practice squad gives Kansas City the opportunity to sign some of the players that have recently become free agents.

Some notable NFL players that were on a practice squad but were free agents as of Monday are running back Adrian Peterson, wide receivers Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis, and defensive backs Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Brian Poole, Bradley McDougald, Damon Arnette, D.J. Swearinger, and D.J. Hayden, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Practice squad contracts expired this morning for non-playoff teams. Veterans who are now free agents include RB Adrian Peterson; WRs Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis; and DBs Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Brian Poole, Bradley McDougald, Damon Arnette, D.J. Swearinger and D.J. Hayden. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2022

Of the four players the Chiefs cut, two of them — Griffin-Stewart and Jackson — were active for at least one regular-season game this season. Jackson was active for two — Weeks 14 and 16 — and played in both, earning 35 total snaps. Griffin-Stewart was also active for two — Weeks 16 and 18 — but earned snaps in Week 16 only, and played just three snaps, per Pro Football Reference.