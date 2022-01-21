Chiefs Sign Former Cowboys Draft Pick, Miami Product

Chiefs Sign Former Cowboys Draft Pick, Miami Product

The Kansas City Chiefs are utilizing the open space on their practice squad to add defensive talent.

Kansas City signed defensive end Joe Jackson to its practice squad on Thursday, January 20, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

Jackson, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played just one season in Dallas, however, before spending the last two with the Cleveland Browns. In 20 games played during his career, Jackson has recorded four QB hits, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, all of which came this season in Cleveland except for one tackle for loss, per Pro Sports Reference.

KC Cut PS Players Ahead of Chiefs-Bills Game

With the Chiefs‘ Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills looming, the defending AFC champions are freeing up some space on their practice squad.

The Chiefs have terminated the practice squad contracts of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, defensive end/outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun, defensive back Josh Jackson, and linebacker Elijah Sullivan, per the NFL’s transaction report on Tuesday, January 18.

On Monday, January 17, practice squad contracts expired for players on teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention. So, clearing up space on the practice squad gives Kansas City the opportunity to sign some of the players that have recently become free agents.

Some notable NFL players that were on a practice squad but were free agents as of Monday are running back Adrian Peterson, wide receivers Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis, and defensive backs Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Brian Poole, Bradley McDougald, Damon Arnette, D.J. Swearinger, and D.J. Hayden, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Of the four players the Chiefs cut, two of them — Griffin-Stewart and Jackson — were active for at least one regular-season game this season. Jackson was active for two — Weeks 14 and 16 — and played in both, earning 35 total snaps. Griffin-Stewart was also active for two — Weeks 16 and 18 — but earned snaps in Week 16 only, and played just three snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

KC’s Complete List of Futures Signings

After the regular season ends, NFL teams are allowed to sign free agents to futures deals, which locks those players up for the 2022-23 NFL season without hitting the team’s prior league year cap space. The Chiefs took full advantage of this opportunity prior to their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas City has now signed nine players to futures deals: cornerback Damon Arnette, wide receivers Omar Bayless, Mathew Sexton, Gary Jennings, and Chris Finke, tight end Jordan Franks, running back Brenden Knox, and defensive tackles Lorenzo Neal and Darius Stills.

Next up for the Chiefs is the Bills, who they face in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, January 23. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The winner of the game will face the winner of the Titans-Bengals matchup in the AFC Championship. Tennessee will face Cincinnati on Saturday, January 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The winner of those games will face each other in the NFC Championship game.

