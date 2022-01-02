KC Staffer’s Coat Catches Fire on Sideline of Chiefs-Bengals Game [LOOK]

While the Kansas City Chiefs offense was on fire during the first half of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, a staffer on their sideline was also on fire…literally.

The CBS broadcast showed a clip of what looked like snow swirling around Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and some of the other offensive players on the sideline. However, it wasn’t snow. Instead, it was cotton from a Chiefs staffer’s winter jacket.

The jacket had caught on fire from a heater on the sideline behind him. A hole was created in the staffer’s jacket, but it didn’t appear anyone was injured during the incident.

A Chiefs coach's down jacket caught fire from the sideline heater, and the stuffing started to flurry and made it look like it was snowing. pic.twitter.com/Yigyf39yEp — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) January 2, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Sideline Fire

Fans watching the Chiefs-Bengals game took Twitter to react to the sideline fire.

“Hahaha just when you thought it was snow flakes… Nope! Someone on the chiefs sideline catching their jacket on fire,” wrote Drunk Bengals Fan.

Hahaha just when you thought it was snow flakes… Nope! Someone on the chiefs sideline catching their jacket on fire pic.twitter.com/3LXy1CN11A — Drunk Bengals Fan (@DrunkBengalsfan) January 2, 2022

“Hahhahaha one of the Chiefs players jacket caught on fire and his stuffing was blowing in front of the camera and it looked like it was snowing,” wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp wrote.

Hahhahaha one of the Chiefs players jacket caught on fire and his stuffing was blowing in front of the camera and it looked like it was snowing — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 2, 2022

“Chiefs so hot jackets are on fire literally,” IA wrote.

Chiefs so hot jackets are on fire 🔥 literally — IA (@mrIANcredible) January 2, 2022

Chiefs Offense Explosive in 1st Half

In the first half of Week 17, Kansas City’s offense picked up where they left off during their blowout victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

Mahomes completed 17 of 22 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns during the first two quarters, which guided the Chiefs to a 28-17 halftime lead over Cincinnati. The other two touchdowns for Kansas City came from running back Darrel Williams, who started in place of Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder). Williams punched the ball in from one yard out on two separate occasions.

Patrick Mahomes finds #Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman down the sideline for a 53-yard completion. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/GsRWUT4Cyc — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 2, 2022

Despite an offensive surge in the first half, the Bengals remain in the game thanks to their own offensive firepower. Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow completed 15 of 21 passes in the first half for 193 yards and two touchdowns. A majority of Burrow’s passing success was from passes thrown to rookie first-round pick J’Marr Chase, who had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Joe Burrow connects with rookie first-round pick J'Marr Chase, who puts on the burners and takes it 72 yards for the touchdown. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 14#Bengals – 7 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zu5qsdxm3j — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 2, 2022

Playoff Implications in Week 17

The Chiefs-Bengals game has some major playoff implications tied to it.

If the Chiefs want to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC in Week 17, two things need to happen: Kansas City beats Cincinnati 2) The Tennessee Titans lose to the Miami Dolphins. The Titans losing and the Chiefs winning would ensure that no team in the conference would surpass Kansas City’s 12-4 record heading into the regular-season finale, which would lock up a first-round bye in the playoffs.

For the Bengals, who sit at 9-6 and are the No. 3 seed in the AFC heading into their matchup against the Chiefs, they need to win one of their final two regular-season games in order to win the AFC North and lock up a playoff spot.

Because a win would mean so much for both teams in terms of how the remainder of the season could play out, the shootout we are currently witnessing was expected.