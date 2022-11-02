Chiefs Make Final Call On Veteran RB’s Plea To Be Released

Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones, 25, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Kansas City on March 26.

The expectation was that Jones, who had spurts of success during his four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start his NFL career, would compete for reps with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon by the time the 2022 regular season was underway. However, that is far from how it actually played out.

Jones has been on the Chiefs’ active roster this season, but he has been inactive for all seven games played.

Jones’ lack of playing time is in large part due the strong play of CEH and the emergence of undrafted rookie Isiah Pacheco, who took over as Kansas City’s starting running back during the team’s Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, and Jerick McKinnon have taken all of the snaps in Kansas City’s backfield so far this season, making Jones the odd man out on game day.

On Friday, October 28, Jones took to Twitter to issue a cryptic message, which may or may not have been directed at the Chiefs.

“Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” Jones wrote.

Chiefs Take Stance on Jones’ Cryptic Plea

On November 1 and just a few hours after the 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline had passed, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared Kansas City’s stance on Jones’ cryptic plea on Twitter.

“The Chiefs do not plan to release running back Ronald Jones despite his recent tweet hinting at wanting one, per sources,” Fowler wrote. “Team likes the player and is hopeful that over a full season he will get more looks.”

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Stance

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City opting to keep Jones despite his displeasure with his situation.

“Don’t understand this by KC,” one Twitter user wrote. “We have 3 capable backs that can take the lions share of snaps and be just fine. Why keep Rojo as the 4th? Taking up cap space and a roster spot. Let the man go and try to help another team.”

“t’s a good idea to keep him,” another user wrote. “He’s injury insurance plus Clyde is likely gone after this year when his rookie contract is up.”

“Real talk tho, if he stays strong through this year. No Clyde or McKinnon next year, him and Pacheco could really shine,” another user wrote.

“It’s plausible. In a deep playoff run that kc needs a guy to pick up blocks and actually can,” another user wrote. “Rojo can do this. He can catch and can run well.”

“Truly don’t see the point, with Pacheco and CEH splitting starting time, and McKinnon getting considerable touches from time to time. There’s simply no need to keep RoJo,” another user wrote.

“I mean they have nothing to gain by releasing him ATM,” another user wrote. “Maybe they need his roster spot down the line. But then again maybe our backfield is ravaged by injuries.”

“It’s actually pretty surprising none of the three main guys has been dinged up at all so far. It’s going to happen at some point,” another user wrote.