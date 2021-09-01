Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu Expected to Miss Time After Latest Roster Shift: Report

Kansas City Chiefs safety, Tyrann Mathieu, is making headlines Wednesday, but it’s not for something he said. The Chiefs have placed Mathieu on the reserve/COVID list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted in him being placed on the list, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

How Long is Mathieu Sidelined?

Players in the NFL are subject to the reserve/COVID list if they test positive for the virus or those identified through contact tracing as having been exposed, per The Washington Post.

According to a memo — which was obtained by Pelissero — that was sent to clubs from the NFL back in July, vaccinated players or staff that test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic are eligible to return to duty if they register two negative tests 24 hours apart. For unvaccinated players, just like in 2020, they must quarantine for 10 days and will be permitted to return to duty if they are asymptomatic.

Here's more from today's memo, which also says the team responsible for a canceled game because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players/staff will be responsible for financial losses and subject to potential discipline from the commissioner.

It is unknown at this time if Mathieu has been vaccinated.

At the start of training camp, 90 percent of the Kansas City team was vaccinated, according to head coach Andy Reid. As of August 17, the team was over 95 percent vaccinated, a league spokesperson told KSHB 41’s Casey Murray. “The spokesperson said that makes them one of seven NFL teams to hit the 95% mark,” Murray wrote.

