Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Explains Why He Shoved Positions Coach on the Sideline

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is clearing the air after he was seen shoving wide receivers coach Greg Lewis on the sideline during Sunday’s AFC Divisional round win against the Cleveland Browns.

The incident happened shortly after kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 33-yard field goal to put the hosts up 22-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Many online began speculating there was animosity between the two, but the All-Pro wideout quickly shut those accusations down via a tweet referencing the moment, which you view below.

Yes man love him like a uncle 😂😂 https://t.co/zsIlNWTWlu — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 18, 2021

“Yes man, love him like a[n] uncle,” Hill posted Sunday evening. The Georgia native also posted this response shortly before addressing the aforementioned video:

The push was nice lol I was fired up 😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 18, 2021

For anyone speculating about whether there’s tension amongst players and personnel, hopefully this settles it once and for all.

Andy Reid Also Addressed the Push in His Remarks Monday

During his moment to speak to reporters Monday morning, even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reiterated it was all in good fun, nothing serious.

“They were messing around,” Reid said, via ESPN’s Jeff Darlington tweet. “I know how it came off, but if you look at a minute later, they’re laughing over there. If you talk to both of them, they’ll tell you they were just messing around.”

Andy Reid on Tyreek pushing his position coach: “They were messing around. I know how it came off, but if you look at a minute later, they’re laughing over there. If you talk to both of them, they’ll tell you they were just messing around." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 18, 2021

Hill Became the Hero of the Game Late in the Fourth Quarter

Hill caught the game-winning first down late in the fourth quarter to seal the nervy victory, which appeared to delight former NFL quarterback and current CBS commentator Tony Romo. Romo joined Chiefs Kingdom in emotions of shock, delight and excitement.

“Only Andy Reid gets in shotgun on fourth and an inch! And throws the ball!” the former Dallas Cowboy shouted from the booth. “There’s no way! He shocked everybody! That is impossible. I’ve never seen it!”

Neither have we, Romo.

“[Eric Bieniemy] was talking to [Henne] the whole time about the clock,” Reid revealed following the game, via Arrowhead Pride. “Not that Chad doesn’t know that, but I mean, EB was all over that. So, it was just important that the linemen didn’t jump and that we kept them kind of in their stance a while.”

Speaking of Bieniemy, Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Kansas City’s offensive coordinator is set to meet with the Houston Texans about their head coaching position.

From NFL Now: The #Texans are interviewing #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy today, while the #Eagles are speaking with #Bucs DC Todd Bowles. pic.twitter.com/Q1dXSs1aCg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2021

The interview is allegedly virtual and in accordance with the league’s anti-tampering policy. In the past, candidates who are still in the playoffs would have to wait until their team is eliminated or the season concludes. Another way to avoid being penalized is if franchises granted staffers permission to meet with other teams. In Bieniemy’s case, the Chiefs approved the request.

This will be the sixth interview that Bieniemy has done during this head coaching hiring spree. The remaining vacancies left are with the Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles, who also requested to meet with the 51-year-old on Saturday, according to NBC Sports. Should Bieniemy depart the Chiefs at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign for a head coaching role, this would be the 11th person who once worked under Andy Reid now find himself in a managerial role such as this. Not a bad accomplishment for the veteran game manager.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Tweets in Support of Chad Henne’s Game-Winning Play