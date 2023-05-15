Chiefs Urged to Sign 64-Game Starter & Former Division Rival

The Kansas City Chiefs did draft Keondre Coburn in April to help fill the void next to Chris Jones along their defensive interior. But the team could still add another free agent veteran as a solid depth piece to bolster that unit even more. That’s why Arrowhead Addict’s Lyle Graversen believes the team should consider signing free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

“I think Shelby Harris is the best player that KC could add from this entire post,” Graversen wrote on May 15. “He’s still an above average starting defensive tackle. Pairing him with Chris Jones would improve KC’s run defense and offer some three down upside. KC would likely have to create some cap space because unlike a lot of names on this list Harris probably still has enough leverage to command a solid contract.”

Shelby Harris a Tenured AFC West Product

Shelby Harris, 31, entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2014. After hardly seeing the field during his first two seasons in the league, Harris took to free agency in 2016. He then had short stints with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys over the next two years before joining forces with the Denver Broncos in 2017.

The Broncos were able to maximize Harris’ ability, which is why the 6-foot-2, 290-pound defender played six seasons in Denver and registered 125 total quarterback pressures (79 QB hurries, 25 sacks, 22 QB hits) and 108 stops during that timeframe according to PFF.

In March 2022, Denver traded Harris to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the blockbuster deal that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

During the 2022 regular season, Harris registered 28 quarterback pressures (23 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks) and 23 stops in 15 regular season games played during his lone season in Seattle. He earned a 78.5 PFF run defense grade for his efforts, which ranked fifth among all defensive interior linemen last season.

As it currently stands, Kansas City’s defensive tackle room consists of Chris Jones, Keondre Coburn, Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi, Danny Shelton, Daniel Wise, Phil Hoskins, and Matt Dickerson. Due to a lack of experience/consistency behind Jones on the depth chart, signing Harris would be a wise move by Kansas City’s front office. The problem that exists in that scenario is trying to find the cap space to pull it off.

According to Over The Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), the Chiefs are $476, 244 over the cap as it currently stands.

Though Harris is in his 30s, he’s coming off of a strong campaign, so his price tag likely won’t be cheap despite still being a free agent after the draft. Because of that, the defending Super Bowl champions will have to free up a good chunk of cap space if they want to add Harris.

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far (excluding undrafted rookies), along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert (1 year, $1.1 million)

RB Jerick McKinnon (1 year, $1.16 million)

OT Donovan Smith (1 year, $3 million)

OT Sebastian Gutierrez (1 year, $870,000)

CB Lamar Jackson (1 year, $940,000)

Here are the former Chiefs players that remain free agents: