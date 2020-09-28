Chiefs Bring In Ex-Cardinals, Colts Wide Receiver For Tryout

With the status of WR Sammy Watkins up in the air for Monday night and beyond, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be exploring alternative options for depth at the receiver position.

On Saturday, the Chiefs worked out former Arizona Cardinals WR Chad Williams, per the NFL’s transaction report. The 25-year-old free agent originally entered the league as a third-round pick (No. 98 overall) out of Grambling State in 2017. After two seasons in the desert, Williams was waived prior to the 2019 regular season as Arizona transitioned to new leadership under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Williams Last Played For Colts in 2019

The speedy 6-foot-2-inch, 204-pound playmaker, who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, was quickly scooped up by the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent time on the team’s practice squad and one game on the active roster last season.

As noted by Chiefs Wire, Kansas City has previously expressed interest in Williams, who visited the team prior to the 2017 draft and was ultimately selected 12 picks after the Chiefs’ third-round choice that year, Kareem Hunt.

Williams has caught 20 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown in 17 career games over three seasons. Due to enhanced COVID-19 testing protocols currently in place, he is highly unlikely to suit up for the Chiefs on Monday night in Baltimore should the team sign Williams before then. In addition, Kansas City currently has four receivers on its 16-man practice squad who could be candidates for call up should Watkins sit in Week 3, including Gehrig Dieter, Maurice Ffrench, Jody Fortson and Kalija Lipscomb.

